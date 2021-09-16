Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Real GANs in AI by@mobidev

Real GANs in AI

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Generative adversarial networks (GANs) learn the structure of complex real-world data examples and generate similar examples that are bound by the same structure. Generative-adversarial networks consist of two parts: **generative** and **discriminative** The generative neural network creates samples, and the discriminative tries to distinguish correct samples from incorrect ones. GANs include both a. generative and a discrim. model, generative models can exist separately and be used for different tasks. However, only generative. models are able to create novel data samples.
image
MobiDev Hacker Noon profile picture

@mobidev
MobiDev

Trusted software development company since 2009. Custom DS/ML, AR, IoT solutions https://mobidev.biz

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Are The Best Cross-Platform App Development Frameworks: 2020 Edition by @mobidev
#flutter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#ai#future-of-ai#ai-trends#artificial-intelligence#artificial-intelligence-trends#artificial-neural-network#good-company#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading