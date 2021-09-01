React vs Angular: A Fresh Look at This Programming Debate

911 reads

For front-end frameworks, Javascript outperforms most programming languages by a significant margin. Javascript's increasing popularity isn't any longer a secret. For front end design, Javascript could claim dominance whenever it comes to front end. Choosing between two frontend platforms for projects, such as [Angular versus React] is a point of discussion. We'll look at each of these frameworks, their capabilities, and how ReactJS differs from AngularJS in the sections ahead. With its open-source architecture, ReactJS proves to be a more flexible solution.