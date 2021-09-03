React Native is The Perfect Choice for Your Next Mobile App: Here's Why

Search icon
Facebook founded React Native, a Javascript framework based on React, in 2015. It has since evolved to be the perfect choice for building mobile and hybrid apps. The technology combines the benefits of Javascript and Native APIs, giving off an amazing combination of scalability, portability and performance. The tools are uncannily similar to Xcode and Android Studio, so if you have knowledge of those, then it would be easier to work. Developers with good knowledge of JS and React can easily start working on iOS and Android apps.
