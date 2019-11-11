Car Parking Finder App UI Clone with React Native #3 : Parking Spot Cards

Vue | React Native developer
renderParking(item){
return(
<View key={`parking-${item.id}`} style={styles.parking}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1}}>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
)
}
component wrapping two child
View
components. The first child View component has some inline styles with spots and title information. And, the second
View
component has price and rating information.
View
parking : {
flexDirection : 'row',
backgroundColor : 'white',
borderRadius : 6,
padding : 24,
marginHorizontal: 24,
width : width - ( 24 * 2 )
}
state = {
hours: {},
}
renderParking(item){
const { hours } = this.state;
return(
<View key={`parking-${item.id}`} style={styles.parking}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1}}>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
<TouchableWithoutFeedback>
<View style={styles.buy}>
<View>
<Text>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View>
<Text></Text>
</View>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
</View>
</View>
)
}
component from the react-native package just below the
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component. Inside the
rating Text
component, we have added some
TouchableWithoutFeedback
and
View
components to display the price and price per time in our parking spot cards. This
Text
component is added in order to implement a button.
TouchableWithoutFeedback
buy: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor : 'red'
},
component. The overall coding implementation for configuring styles in renderParking() method is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
renderParking(item){
const { hours } = this.state;
return(
<View key={`parking-${item.id}`} style={styles.parking}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 16}}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<View style={{flex : 1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
<TouchableWithoutFeedback>
<View style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : 'white'}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : 'white'}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : 'white'}}>></Text>
</View>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
</View>
</View>
)
}
component inside the
View
component in order to display a ‘greater than’ sign. All the components are bound to some inline style properties which contain flex as well as font style properties.
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component are provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
parking: {
flexDirection : 'row',
backgroundColor : 'white',
borderRadius : 6,
padding : 20,
marginHorizontal: 24,
width : width - ( 24 * 2 )
},
buy: {
flex: 1,
flexDirection : 'row',
padding : 8,
borderRadius : 6,
backgroundColor : 'red'
},
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 16}}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
<View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : 'grey', borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 16}}>05:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
component inside our first child
View
component of the renderParking() method. This
View
component wraps the
View
component with text representing time. The
Text
and
View
component are going with some inline styles to give them a proper look.
Text
component before in renderParking() method. Now, we are going to replace that
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component with
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component so that when we click on the button it gives off some fading effect. The code for this is available in the code snippet below:
TouchableOpacity
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : 'white'}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : 'white'}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : 'white'}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
component that was wrapping the rest of the component inside the
View
component. The style provided to that
TouchableOpacity
component is now bound to the
View
component.
TouchableOpacity
import { FontAwesome, Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
as well as Ionicons icon packages.
FontAwesome
<View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : 24}}>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={16} color="#70818A"/>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={16} color="#70818A"/>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : 'white'}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : 'white'}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : 'white'}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
components that wrap the Ionicons components as well as Text component for rating and price. The
View
components are bound to some inline styles having flex properties. Some changes are made to style variables which are provided in the code snippet below:
View
parking: {
flexDirection : 'row',
backgroundColor : 'white',
borderRadius : 6,
padding : 15,
marginHorizontal: 24,
width : width - ( 24 * 2 )
},
buy: {
flex: 1.25,
flexDirection : 'row',
padding : 8,
borderRadius : 6,
backgroundColor : '#D83C54'
},
renderParking(item){
const { hours } = this.state;
return(
<View key={`parking-${item.id}`} style={styles.parking}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 16}}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
<View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : 'grey', borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 16}}>05:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : 24}}>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={16} color="#70818A"/>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={16} color="#70818A"/>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : 'white'}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : 'white'}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : 'white'}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
)
}