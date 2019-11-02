Amazon UI Clone with React Native #2 : Recommendations View

Vue | React Native developer
directory of our project.
‘./assets’
yarn add react-native-swiper
import Swiper from 'react-native-swiper';
component wrapping three
Swiper
components with inline style binders as shown in the code snippet below:
View
<Swiper style={{height: 100}}>
<View style={{flex: 1}}></View>
<View style={{flex: 1}}></View>
<View style={{flex: 1}}></View>
</Swiper>
elements on the screen with three swiper dot icons for three
View
components as shown in the emulator screenshot below:
View
components inside the
View
component. For adding images, we are going to use Image component from the react-native package with some inline styles. We need to import images from the
Swiper
folder in our project directory.
‘./assets/’
<Swiper style={{height: 100}}>
<View style={{flex: 1}}>
<Image
style={{
flex: 1,
height: null,
width: null,
resizeMode: 'contain',
}}
source={require('../assets/swiper_2.jpg')}
/>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1}}>
<Image
style={{
flex: 1,
height: null,
width: null,
resizeMode: 'contain',
}}
source={require('../assets/swiper_3.jpg')}
/>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1}}>
<Image
style={{
flex: 1,
height: null,
width: null,
resizeMode: 'contain',
}}
source={require('../assets/swiper_2.jpg')}
/>
</View>
</Swiper>
component. The
Swiper
components show three Image components which are easily swipable.
Swiper
component. We may have remembered that we used different components from the native-base package in our last tutorial. Here, we are going to use an additional set of components from the native-base package in order to create the overall recommendation section.
Card
import {
Container,
Content,
Header,
Left,
Right,
Icon,
Item,
Input,
Card,
CardItem,
} from 'native-base';
component which wraps the
Card
component with header style in order to create the title section of our recommendation section as shown in the code snippet below:
CardItem
<Card style={{ marginLeft: 5, marginRight: 5 }}>
<CardItem header style={{ borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: '#dee0e2' }}>
<Text>Your Recommendations</Text>
</CardItem>
</Card>
and
Card
components from the native-base package. Now, we are going to create the list of recommended items below the title section.
CardItem
component just below the first
CardItem
component in order to implement the recommended items.
CardItem
component wraps two child components which are
CardItem
component from the react-native package and
View
component from the native-base component.
Right
component will wrap the Image component in order to display the image to the left.
View
component will contain some inline styles and source prop for image URL acquired from assets directory. The
Image
component is used to align the elements to the right side of the screen.
RIght
component with flex style property wraps several
Right
components.
Text
component will include the details of the recommended product such as title, price, vendor, discount, etc.
Text
<CardItem>
<View>
<Image
style={{height: 90, width: 60}}
source={require('../assets/recommended_1.jpg')}
/>
</View>
<Right
style={{
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'flex-start',
height: 90,
paddingHorizontal: 20,
}}>
<Text>Your can Healing your life</Text>
<Text style={{color: 'grey', fontSize: 11}}>Louise Hay</Text>
<Text
style={{fontSize: 14, fontWeight: 'bold', color: '#c4402f'}}>
10$
</Text>
<Text>
<Text
style={{color: 'grey', fontWeight: '300', fontSize: 11}}>
You save 2.5
</Text>
</Text>
</Right>
</CardItem>
in our ‘
RecommendItem.js
directory. Now, we need to import everything package required to implement the recommended items section as we did in the
./components’
file.
Home.js
and extend it to Component module as shown in the code snippet below:
RecommendedItem
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text,Image} from 'react-native';
import {Card,CardItem,Right} from 'native-base';
class RecommendedItem extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {};
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text> componentText </Text>
</View>
);
}
}
export default RecommendedItem;
component in our
CardItem
file into the render() function of our
Home.js
file. Then, we need to replace the static data like source prop, text in
RecommendedItem.js
component with the prop value that is to be passed from the parent component.
Text
<CardItem>
<View>
<Image style={{height: 90, width: 60}} source={this.props.imageUri} />
</View>
<Right
style={{
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'flex-start',
height: 90,
paddingHorizontal: 20,
}}>
<Text>{this.props.itemName}</Text>
<Text style={{color: 'grey', fontSize: 11}}>
{this.props.itemCreator}
</Text>
<Text style={{fontSize: 14, fontWeight: 'bold', color: '#c4402f'}}>
{this.props.itemPrice}
</Text>
<Text>
<Text style={{color: 'grey', fontWeight: '300', fontSize: 11}}>
You save
</Text>{' '}
${this.props.savings}
</Text>
</Right>
</CardItem>
component into our
RecommendedItem
screen file in order to use it multiple times.
Home.js
import RecommendedItem from '../components/RecommendedItem';
component in the place where we implemented the second
RecommendedItem
component as shown in the code snippet below:
CardItem
<RecommendedItem
itemName="You can heal your life"
itemCreator="Louise Hay"
itemPrice="$10"
savings="2.5"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_1.jpg')}
/>
<RecommendedItem
itemName="Uncharted 4"
itemCreator="Sony"
itemPrice="$19.99"
savings="17"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_2.jpg')}
/>
<RecommendedItem
itemName="Ea UFC 3"
itemCreator="Ea Sports"
itemPrice="$44"
savings="6"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_3.jpg')}
/>
component is used multiple times in order to display different lists of recommended items in the Recommendation section.
RecommendedItem
yarn add react-native-star-rating
component file as
RecommendedItem.js
component as shown in the code snippet below:
StarRating
import StarRating from 'react-native-star-rating'
component just below the last
StarRating
component inside the
Text
component. The
CardItem
component requires different props in order to make it look appealing. The color, size, maximum stars are the props that need to be set as a static value. But the rating prop requires dynamic value for each recommended items which we will pass as a prop from the
StarRating
screen.
Home.js
component is given in the code snippet below:
StarRating
<StarRating
disabled={true}
maxStars={5}
rating={this.props.rating}
starSize={12}
fullStarColor='orange'
emptyStarColor='orange'
/>
component defined in the
RecommendedItem
screen and pass it to the child component as shown in the code snippet below:
Home.js
<RecommendedItem
itemName="You can heal your life"
itemCreator="Louise Hay"
itemPrice="$10"
savings="2.5"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_1.jpg')}
rating={5}
/>
<RecommendedItem
itemName="Uncharted 4"
itemCreator="Sony"
itemPrice="$19.99"
savings="17"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_2.jpg')}
rating={4}
/>
<RecommendedItem
itemName="Ea UFC 3"
itemCreator="Ea Sports"
itemPrice="$44"
savings="6"
imageUri={require('../assets/recommended_3.jpg')}
rating={3}
/>
component from the react-native-swiper package in order to create the highlight gallery. We also got insight on how to use additional native-base components in order to create the Recommendation section in a separate component.
Swiper
component from the react-native-star-rating package with different prop configurations.
StarRating