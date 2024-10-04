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React is Not Really Reactive. Let's Fix That With RxJS!

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byRoman Ismagilov@romanismagilov301290

Front-end developer in a big fintech company.

October 4th, 2024
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Roman Ismagilov@romanismagilov301290

Front-end developer in a big fintech company.

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programming#react#reactjs#frontend#rxjs#front-end-development#managing-async-data#managing-api-calls-in-react#scaling-react-app

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