Why Are AI Content Detectors So Popular in 2024?





AI content detectors are tools for processing and examining a text to determine whether it's AI-generated. This software analyzes a text's structure and linguistic features by comparing it to existing AI-and human-written content datasets and differentiating between them.





Fact: This technology is many years old, but the world has been experiencing the rise of AI content detectors since the early 2020s. ChatGPT from OpenAI hit it in 2022, unwillingly opening Pandora's box in the process:





The enormous boost of AI-based writing tools has changed the landscape of content creation forever.





"What's wrong with that?" you may ask.





Keep reading to reveal the reasons behind AI detectors' popularity and understand AI content detector benefits for everyone working with texts.





The Problem With AI Content

Let's face it: AI content creation tools like ChatGPT are superb. Citing influencers Marc Andreessen and Bill Gates, they are "the greatest thing ever created in computing." They are "pure magic."





There are just a few teeny-tiny problems with this particular brand of magic:





It can present false information from the web as if it's true. (AI content generators construct answers to prompts, "predicting" statistically likely word sequences. They can't distinguish between false and accurate statements.) It sometimes provides biased, inaccurate, or even discriminating answers to controversial issues (gender, politics, minority groups, religion, etc.) While AI writers are smart enough to generate original content that can "cheat" plagiarism check tools, this content is too generic and robotic-looking, with no depth or unique insights.





In plain English, AI content lacks personality or authenticity, which is critical in today's world of content shock, short attention spans, and template-looking assets users see around the web.





The impact of AI content detectors on struggling with that is impressive!





This technology is 70-80% reliable today, helping users reveal AI involvement in content writing. False positives or negatives happen, so it would be wrong to take the tool's result for granted. Manual reviewing is still necessary for greater accuracy.





But:





Like AI writing software, AI content detectors are constantly evolving. Below are the reasons and consequences of their popularity in three areas directly related to the creation and distribution of textual content.





In Education

The education niche was among the first to raise the alarm regarding AI writers. No wonder:





After ChatGPT appeared to the world, the searchers for "AI essay writing" jumped 2,041%, with one-fifth of submitted college papers being AI-generated. Though the concept of academic integrity violation wasn't new to the education sector, it's reached a new level.





In the pre-AI era, students ready to sacrifice their skills for high grades actively used writing services to help them craft stellar academic papers. In the AI era, they've started using AI technology instead. Many called it a threat to the education system.





The problem isn't only about academic dishonesty:





The excessive use of AI tools hurts students' writing and communication skills. Look:





Students get critical thinking, creativity, argument-building, and analytical skills when writing essays. They learn to express thoughts and ideas logically and coherently. Overly relying on AI tools too much, they lose these skills, including independent thinking and problem-solving abilities.





Also, AI text generators destroy a student's writing voice. They stop using their style and rely more on a tool's suggestions, which are predictive texting, not creativity or unique voice. That's what philosopher Evan Selinger discussed nine years ago:





Predictive texting influences the way people interact.





She said the technology could "stop us thinking" as it "reduced the power of writing as a form of mental activity." Conversations have become "more algorithm than ourselves," lacking personal expression. It's what happens to students prompting AI with their writing assignments:





They focus on the technical requirements of the task, giving up the depth and thus missing writing as a mental process. It makes some educators fear that mentees might compromise their academic growth, ranking comfort over learning.





AI content detectors become the counteraction to that.





Today, educational institutions use detectors with plagiarism checkers to ensure the originality of students' works. Benefits for students are also evident:

Maintaining academic integrity and preventing misuse of AI: AI content detectors discourage students from relying on text generators to produce their essays, thus fostering a culture of intellectual effort.

AI content detectors discourage students from relying on text generators to produce their essays, thus fostering a culture of intellectual effort. Improving writing skills: AI detectors help proofread and edit essays by highlighting problematic areas and encouraging students to polish them for better authenticity and readability.





In SEO and Marketing

AI writing tools are LLMs (large language models) that can generate coherent texts that look like convincing imitations of human writing.

It caused a stir among marketers and SEO specialists at first.





They saw AI writers as an opportunity to save time and budgets on content creation. Most actively generated texts for their blogs, social media accounts, press releases, product descriptions, advertisements, etc.





But soon came the problem:





AI texts are generic, without unique insights, human perspectives, and emotions.

They sound like a 5th-grade schooler.

AI cheats plagiarism checkers but can't meet Google's E-E-A-T.





As a result, tons of same-looking and robotic texts appeared: texts that don't hook users, don't bring brand voice, and don't make brands stand out. Who'd like to see it when searching for in-depth information on Google?





Speaking of Google, by the way:





Their policies considered AI-generated content spam, later shifting to "it's okay as long as it maintains quality and originality," is relevant to the target audience, and is not used to manipulate search rankings.





Such policies are also among the reasons for AI content detectors' popularity:





Google's penalties for breaking its rules for AI-generated content make web admins bother with what they place on their websites. Now, they actively use AI detectors to prevent the invasion of low-quality, boilerplate AI texts into their online platforms.





In Content Writing

AI text generators transformed the role of professional human writers in the landscape of content creation.





Creativity, unique insights, personal perspectives, storytelling, and emotions — everything that AI misses is now fundamental for engaging the audience and making them remember the text they read online. In other words, AI writers give human authors even more work to do rather than kicking them off the niche.





AI texts are voiceless and monotonous:

Lengthy phrases

Over-complex sentences

Poor word choice

Cliches

Redundant -ly adverbs

Primitive text structure

Common knowledge every high-school student can generate





AI content detectors help writers polish their skills without sounding robotic or amateurish in their texts.





By highlighting AI-looking excerpts, these tools encourage content creators to focus more on unique insights, engaging narratives, and added value than word count and no grammar mistakes in their texts. High-quality writing is now about communicating visions and building connections with the audience via emotional writing tactics and personalization.





Takeaway?

Measure is a treasure. And AI content detectors help users keep to that measure when working with AI writers and AI-generated content.