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React Hooks Are Powerful—But Here’s What They Won’t Fix

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byRowsan@rowsan

Just writing about development.

May 28th, 2025
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programming#reactjs#web-development#full-stack-development#react-hooks#react-hooks-drawbacks#react-hooks-issue#react-hooks-limitations#react-bad-design

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