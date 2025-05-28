React Hooks Are Powerful—But Here’s What They Won’t Fix

React Hooks changed the way we write React. They cleaned up class-based components, removed the need for lifecycle gymnastics, and gave us a more functional, flexible approach to managing state and effects. But here’s the problem: Hooks are powerful—but they won’t fix bad design, unclear logic, or rushed decisions. Hooks are powerful—but they won’t fix bad design, unclear logic, or rushed decisions. They make things easier. But not simpler. Let’s unpack what Hooks solve, and more importantly—what they don’t. 🚀 What Hooks Do Well Do Before we talk about limitations, here’s a quick recap of what Hooks actually excel at: Managing state without class components (useState)\nRunning side effects (useEffect)\nReusing logic between components (useCustomHooks)\nWorking with refs (useRef)\nOptimizing renders (useMemo, useCallback)\nSubscribing to context (useContext) Managing state without class components (useState) useState Running side effects (useEffect) useEffect Reusing logic between components (useCustomHooks) useCustomHooks Working with refs (useRef) useRef Optimizing renders (useMemo, useCallback) useMemo useCallback Subscribing to context (useContext) useContext These are real improvements. But a lot of problems in React apps come from outside the scope of Hooks. Let’s look at those. outside 1. 🧠 Hooks Won’t Fix Confusing Component Logic The Problem You can use useState, useEffect, and useRef beautifully—and still end up with a component no one wants to maintain. useState useEffect useRef Sometimes, it's not about the tools—it’s about what you choose to build inside the component. choose to build inside the component Bad Example function UserProfile({ userId }) {\n const [user, setUser] = useState(null);\n const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n fetchUser(userId).then(setUser);\n fetchPosts(userId).then(setPosts);\n }, [userId]);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h2>{user?.name}</h2>\n {posts.map(post => (\n <p key={post.id}>{post.title}</p>\n ))}\n </div>\n );\n} function UserProfile({ userId }) {\n const [user, setUser] = useState(null);\n const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n fetchUser(userId).then(setUser);\n fetchPosts(userId).then(setPosts);\n }, [userId]);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h2>{user?.name}</h2>\n {posts.map(post => (\n <p key={post.id}>{post.title}</p>\n ))}\n </div>\n );\n} This works… but this logic belongs in a custom hook or a separate data layer. Otherwise, the component becomes a data-fetching mess. Better Design function useUserData(userId) {\n const [user, setUser] = useState(null);\n const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n fetchUser(userId).then(setUser);\n fetchPosts(userId).then(setPosts);\n }, [userId]);\n\n return { user, posts };\n}\n\nfunction UserProfile({ userId }) {\n const { user, posts } = useUserData(userId);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h2>{user?.name}</h2>\n {posts.map(post => (\n <p key={post.id}>{post.title}</p>\n ))}\n </div>\n );\n} function useUserData(userId) {\n const [user, setUser] = useState(null);\n const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n fetchUser(userId).then(setUser);\n fetchPosts(userId).then(setPosts);\n }, [userId]);\n\n return { user, posts };\n}\n\nfunction UserProfile({ userId }) {\n const { user, posts } = useUserData(userId);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h2>{user?.name}</h2>\n {posts.map(post => (\n <p key={post.id}>{post.title}</p>\n ))}\n </div>\n );\n} Hooks didn’t fix the code. Refactoring did. 123.// Landing Page Starter 123.// Landing Page Starter. Reactjs and tailwind CSS\n3 Different pages Reactjs and tailwind CSS 3 Different pages Live Demo. Live Demo. Give me right now.. Give me right now.. Give me right now.. 2. 🏗 Hooks Won’t Fix Bad Separation of Concerns React is unopinionated about architecture. Hooks don’t change that. If your business logic, rendering logic, and side effects are all jammed into one component, useEffect won’t save you. useEffect Real Example Let’s say you’re checking a user’s permissions and fetching data and rendering UI in one file. and and function Dashboard({ user }) {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n if (user.role === 'admin') {\n fetchAdminData().then(setData);\n }\n }, [user]);\n\n return (\n <div>\n {user.role === 'admin' ? <AdminPanel data={data} /> : <NoAccess />}\n </div>\n );\n} function Dashboard({ user }) {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n if (user.role === 'admin') {\n fetchAdminData().then(setData);\n }\n }, [user]);\n\n return (\n <div>\n {user.role === 'admin' ? <AdminPanel data={data} /> : <NoAccess />}\n </div>\n );\n} This kind of logic should live in a separate hook, context provider, or utility function. Otherwise, you’ll hit a wall as complexity grows. 3. 🧩 Hooks Won’t Fix Poor Naming or Abstraction It’s easy to get excited and extract a custom hook for everything. But... A badly named hook is just as confusing as a deeply nested component. A badly named hook is just as confusing as a deeply nested component. If your hook is called useLogic or useStuff, no one will know what it does. useLogic useStuff Bad const { state, doSomething } = useHandler(); const { state, doSomething } = useHandler(); Better const { isOpen, toggleModal } = useModal(); const { isOpen, toggleModal } = useModal(); Naming is part of your API. Hooks won’t save you from naming things poorly. 4. 🕳 Hooks Won’t Fix State Mismanagement Many devs rely only on useState—then pile on useEffect to sync things manually. useState useEffect That leads to bugs and spaghetti logic. Example const [isOnline, setIsOnline] = useState(false);\nconst [status, setStatus] = useState('');\n\nuseEffect(() => {\n if (isOnline) setStatus('Online');\n else setStatus('Offline');\n}, [isOnline]); const [isOnline, setIsOnline] = useState(false);\nconst [status, setStatus] = useState('');\n\nuseEffect(() => {\n if (isOnline) setStatus('Online');\n else setStatus('Offline');\n}, [isOnline]); Why are you syncing state manually? Just compute it. Better const status = isOnline ? 'Online' : 'Offline'; const status = isOnline ? 'Online' : 'Offline'; Derived state doesn’t belong in useState. Hooks won’t protect you from this trap. useState 5. 🔄 Hooks Won’t Stop Unnecessary Rerenders A major misconception: using Hooks = better performance. Not always. Every time your component re-renders, all your Hooks re-run. That includes expensive computations or unstable functions—unless you memoize properly. Common Mistake const handleClick = () => {\n console.log('Clicked');\n};\n<MyComponent onClick={handleClick} /> const handleClick = () => {\n console.log('Clicked');\n};\n<MyComponent onClick={handleClick} /> This creates a new handleClick on every render. handleClick Fix With useCallback useCallback const handleClick = useCallback(() => {\n console.log('Clicked');\n}, []); const handleClick = useCallback(() => {\n console.log('Clicked');\n}, []); But even useCallback adds complexity. Overusing it can make code harder to read. Hooks give you tools—but they can’t prevent misuse. useCallback 6. 🧪 Hooks Won’t Replace Testing or Debugging Just because you refactor code into neat hooks doesn’t mean it’s correct. Hooks don’t guarantee that your logic is working as expected. You still need to write tests and debug with intent. // Just because this is in a custom hook:\nconst { value } = useSomeLogic(); \n// ...doesn't mean the logic is tested or predictable. // Just because this is in a custom hook:\nconst { value } = useSomeLogic(); \n// ...doesn't mean the logic is tested or predictable. Hooks help organize logic. But correctness still requires discipline. ✅ So What Do Hooks Fix? Do Let’s be clear—Hooks are still a massive improvement: They avoid boilerplate in lifecycle methods\nThey make components easier to compose\nThey reduce the need for complex class hierarchies They avoid boilerplate in lifecycle methods They make components easier to compose They reduce the need for complex class hierarchies But if your app feels unmaintainable or messy, the problem likely isn’t Hooks—it’s how you structure your code around them. how you structure your code ✍ Final Thoughts Hooks are powerful—but they’re not magic. They give you a better syntax. Cleaner APIs. A more functional approach. But they won’t: Fix unclear logic\nClean up messy components\nReplace good naming\nPrevent performance issues\nAutomate architecture decisions\nStop you from overengineering Fix unclear logic Clean up messy components Replace good naming Prevent performance issues Automate architecture decisions Stop you from overengineering Simplicity doesn’t come from using Hooks.It comes fromhow you use them. Simplicity doesn’t come from using Hooks.It comes fromhow you use them. how you use them. Don’t just reach for useEffect or useState and call it a day. Think about your logic, your structure, and your user. Then build accordingly. useEffect useState 123.// Landing Page Starter 123.// Landing Page Starter. Reactjs and tailwind CSS\n3 Different pages Reactjs and tailwind CSS 3 Different pages Live Demo. Live Demo. Give me right now.. Give me right now.. Give me right now..