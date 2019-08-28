Re-Query Select All the Things!

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Web Dev Geek from St. Louis
and
querySelect()
and how it could all be done in one command I called
querySelectAll()
? Remember reading the part about how after some research, I've had though about redesigning the function?
qs()()
var qs = parent => (query,all) => (typeof(parent) === "string") ? qs(qs()(parent))(query,all) : (parent||document)[`querySelector${(all||false)?"All":""}`](query);
.
qs()()
var qs = parent => query => {let q; return (typeof(parent) === "string") ? qs(qs()(parent))(query) : (q = (parent||document).querySelectAll(query)).length > 1 ? q : (q[0]||null);};
(or more appropriately
let q
) would have slyly stuck itself into the
var q
part where assigning
q = (parent||document).querySelectorAll(query)
there allows us to have
q
without having to put our assignment operation (
q.length > 1
) on a separate line with the
=
statement, but I cannot do that, and here's why.
let q
the console will return
five = 5;
. That
5
is stored in the variable
5
until your refresh your browser or exit the Node.js console.
five
statement and not used the curly braces (
let q
) and
{...}
statement as JavaScript variable hoisting would have allowed me to assign a value to
return
(with
q
) without initially declaring
q = (parent||document).querySelectorAll(query)
with the
q
statement but the scope of using the
let q
keyword inside a set of parenthesis would not allow me to get
let
because if you use
q.length
,
let
, or
var
before a variable, it will return
const
, and
undefined
throws a
undefined.length
. And if you are using strict mode, either by putting
TypeError
at the top of your file or at the beginning of your function, declaring
"use strict";
without
q
,
let
, or
var
throws a
const
.
ReferenceError
// Let's review (assuming strict mode is not initially set in this figure)
five = 5; // => 5 (because the assignment operator returns the value that is assigned to the variable; because strict mode is not enabled, five is hoisted, and can be initialized without declaration first)
var six; // => undefined (declaration keywords (var, let, and const) return undefined even though the variable. If six was previously used, it would have been hoisted.)
var seven = 7; // => undefined (although 7 is assigned to seven; seven is declared and assigned so technically it's hoisted)
var num = x => {
"use strict";
let w; // => undefined (although w is defined)
y = x; // => ReferenceError (because y was not defined)
w = (var z=[x,y,3]).length; // SyntaxError (because unexpected token "var" next to z) (also, if it had worked the code inside the parenthesis would have returned undefined, of which undefined.length is a TypeError)
return w;
};
couldn't be integrated into our one-liner, we have to bring back the curly braces (
let q
) and
{...}
statement, since we can't return our
return
value implicitly.
q
//Remember that this form, known as FUNCTIONAL FORM,...
var f = x => x;
// Means the same as this form, known as FUNCTIONAL-IMPERATIVE FORM,...
var f = x => { return x; }
// Means the same as this form known as IMPERATIVE FORM
var f = function(x){ return x; }
in detail.
qs()()
/* @func: qs
* @desc: querySelector[All] in one function
* @param parent : (@default is document) A string or Element to find the query element(s)
* @param query : (required) A CSS string matching an id, class, or attribute of elements inside the parent.
* @returns:
* null if nothing is found.
* Node if query matches one result.
* NodeList query matches more than one result.
*/
var qs = function(parent){
return function(query){
let q; // q is declared in the inner function
if(typeof(parent) === "string"){
let parent_query = qs()(parent);
return qs(parent_query)(query);
} else {
// If parent is undefined, use document.
var parent_element = parent || document;
q = parent_element.querySelectorAll(query);
if(q.length > 1){
// if q match more than one instance return all matches as a NodeList.
return q;
} else {
// Otherwise, return the first element only
// Note: If [] is returned, and [][0] is undefined (meaning no matches), return null.
return (q[0]||null);
}
}
} // inner function
} // outer function
class. The
Array
function matches the first instance of a query. The
.find()
matches all instances of a query and returns an array. What if you use
.filter()
and it only returns one instance? You still have to tack on
.filter()
to get that one item out of the returned array. The
[0]
function, is basically the
.find()
function where that one item is returned without needed to append
.filter()
if it finds something.
[0]
finds no results, it returns an empty array,
.filter()
, but
[]
returns
.find()
. Furthermore, the zeroth item in an empty array,
undefined
, is
[][0]
.
undefined
function is basically the
.querySelector()
function for a
.find()
, which makes
NodeList
the
.querySelectorAll()
function. But there is one problem:
.filter()
doesn't return
.querySelector()
, it returns
undefined
, and
null
is not the same as
null
.
undefined
function returns an empty array, like
.getElementsBy*()
. But
.querySelectorAll()
returns
.getElementById()
like
null
. We still need
.querySelector()
any way because
null
and
typeof([]) === "object"
too. So if
typeof(null) === "object"
is
q[0]
,
undefined
will be returned.
null
variable that was in the old version of
all
. While this function doesn't take advantage of template strings like the old version did, it finally eliminates
qs()()
, meaning
.querySelector()
is the ultimate query function and the only one we need.
.querySelectorAll()
. Eventually, I'd like to present a new library I'm working on called haqs which is a JavaScript library which has an emphasis on closures and functional programming.
qs()()