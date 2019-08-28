Re-Query Select All the Things!

@ JRCharney Jason Charney Web Dev Geek from St. Louis

querySelect() and querySelectAll() and qs()() ? Remember reading the part about how after some research, I've had though about redesigning the function? Remember last week when I spoke about how to useandand how it could all be done in one command I called? Remember reading the part about how after some research, I've had though about redesigning the function?

Here's what the old version looks like.

var qs = parent => (query,all) => ( typeof (parent) === "string" ) ? qs(qs()(parent))(query,all) : (parent|| document )[ `querySelector ${(all|| false )? "All" : "" } ` ](query);

qs()() . And here's the new version of

var qs = parent => query => { let q; return ( typeof (parent) === "string" ) ? qs(qs()(parent))(query) : (q = (parent|| document ).querySelectAll(query)).length > 1 ? q : (q[ 0 ]|| null );};

let q (or more appropriately var q ) would have slyly stuck itself into the q = (parent||document).querySelectorAll(query) part where assigning q there allows us to have q.length > 1 without having to put our = ) on a separate line with the let q statement, but I cannot do that, and here's why. Try as I might, I really hoped that that(or more appropriately) would have slyly stuck itself into thepart where assigningthere allows us to havewithout having to put our assignment operation ) on a separate line with thestatement, but I cannot do that, and here's why.

five = 5; the console will return 5 . That 5 is stored in the variable five until your refresh your browser or exit the Node.js console. Remember that when you assign a value to a variable, the assignment operator returns the value assigned to that variable. You can try it out in the debugging console of your browser or in a Node.js console right now. If you type inthe console will return. Thatis stored in the variableuntil your refresh your browser or exit the Node.js console.

I could go on about operator precedence in JavaScript, but I don't want to.

let q statement and not used the curly braces ( {...} ) and return statement as JavaScript variable q (with q = (parent||document).querySelectorAll(query) ) without initially declaring q with the let q statement but the let keyword inside a set of parenthesis would not allow me to get q.length because if you use undefined , and undefined.length throws a TypeError . And if you are using "use strict"; at the top of your file or at the beginning of your function, declaring q without let , var , or const throws a ReferenceError . I could have gone without thestatement and not used the curly braces () andstatement as JavaScript variable hoisting would have allowed me to assign a value to(with) without initially declaringwith thestatement but the scope of using thekeyword inside a set of parenthesis would not allow me to getbecause if you use let , var , or const before a variable, it will return, andthrows a. And if you are using strict mode , either by puttingat the top of your file or at the beginning of your function, declaringwithout, orthrows a

// Let's review (assuming strict mode is not initially set in this figure) five = 5 ; // => 5 (because the assignment operator returns the value that is assigned to the variable; because strict mode is not enabled, five is hoisted, and can be initialized without declaration first) var six; // => undefined (declaration keywords (var, let, and const) return undefined even though the variable. If six was previously used, it would have been hoisted.) var seven = 7 ; // => undefined (although 7 is assigned to seven; seven is declared and assigned so technically it's hoisted) var num = x => { "use strict" ; let w; // => undefined (although w is defined) y = x; // => ReferenceError (because y was not defined) w = ( var z=[x,y, 3 ]).length; // SyntaxError (because unexpected token "var" next to z) (also, if it had worked the code inside the parenthesis would have returned undefined, of which undefined.length is a TypeError) return w; };

let q couldn't be integrated into our one-liner, we have to bring back the curly braces ( {...} ) and return statement, since we can't return our q value implicitly. At any rate, because ourcouldn't be integrated into our one-liner, we have to bring back the curly braces () andstatement, since we can't return ourvalue implicitly.

//Remember that this form, known as FUNCTIONAL FORM,... var f = x => x; // Means the same as this form, known as FUNCTIONAL-IMPERATIVE FORM,... var f = x => { return x; } // Means the same as this form known as IMPERATIVE FORM var f = function ( x ) { return x; }

qs()() in detail. So here is the newin detail.

/* @func: qs * @desc: querySelector[All] in one function * @param parent : (@default is document) A string or Element to find the query element(s) * @param query : (required) A CSS string matching an id, class, or attribute of elements inside the parent. * @returns: * null if nothing is found. * Node if query matches one result. * NodeList query matches more than one result. */ var qs = function ( parent ) { return function ( query ) { let q; // q is declared in the inner function if ( typeof (parent) === "string" ){ let parent_query = qs()(parent); return qs(parent_query)(query); } else { // If parent is undefined, use document. var parent_element = parent || document ; q = parent_element.querySelectorAll(query); if (q.length > 1 ){ // if q match more than one instance return all matches as a NodeList. return q; } else { // Otherwise, return the first element only // Note: If [] is returned, and [][0] is undefined (meaning no matches), return null. return (q[ 0 ]|| null ); } } } // inner function } // outer function

.filter() and it only returns one instance? You still have to tack on [0] to get that one item out of the returned array. The .find() function, is basically the .filter() function where that one item is returned without needed to append [0] if it finds something. Before I talk about what makes this different from the old version, I want to talk about two functions in the Array class. The .find() function matches the first instance of a query. The .filter() matches all instances of a query and returns an array. What if you useand it only returns one instance? You still have to tack onto get that one item out of the returned array. Thefunction, is basically thefunction where that one item is returned without needed to appendif it finds something.

.filter() finds no results, it returns an empty array, [] , but .find() returns undefined . Furthermore, the zeroth item in an empty array, [][0] , is undefined . There is one other thing to note. Iffinds no results, it returns an empty array,, butreturns. Furthermore, the zeroth item in an empty array,, is

.querySelector() function is basically the .find() function for a NodeList , which makes .querySelectorAll() the .filter() function. But there is one problem: .querySelector() doesn't return undefined , it returns null , and Thefunction is basically thefunction for a, which makesthefunction. But there is one problem:doesn't return, it returns, and null is not the same as undefined

.getElementsBy*() function returns an empty array, like .querySelectorAll() . But .getElementById() returns null like .querySelector() . We still need null any way because typeof([]) === "object" and typeof(null) === "object" too. So if q[0] is undefined , null will be returned. Just about allfunction returns an empty array, like. Butreturnslike. We still needany way becauseandtoo. So ifiswill be returned.

all variable that was in the old version of qs()() . While this function doesn't take advantage of template strings like the old version did, it finally eliminates .querySelector() , meaning .querySelectorAll() is the ultimate query function and the only one we need. With that, we eliminate thevariable that was in the old version of. While this function doesn't take advantage of template strings like the old version did, it finally eliminates, meaningis the ultimate query function and the only one we need.

qs()() . Eventually, I'd like to present a new library I'm working on called So that's the new. Eventually, I'd like to present a new library I'm working on called haqs which is a JavaScript library which has an emphasis on closures and functional programming.

Here at Hackernoon, I plan on describing the more simplified versions of some of these function. The haqs library version is a bit more complicated because I was a bit braggadocio with demonstrating the functional programming aspects. I would really like to see just an itty-bit of object-oriented programming to reduce the amount of repetition and static structuring.

I also want to apply functional patterns to write code with a concise behavior. Haqs isn't quite ready yet, but I integrate some of the stuff I'm talking about here into it as I would like for it to be used in my Codepen work.

We'll see how it turns out. Until next time, keep hacking!

Tags