Headless Raspberry Pi Setup

Don’t have an extra keyboard or HDMI cable? Here’s how to do a headless Raspbian install on your Pi.
Head on over here to grab a copy of the Raspbian image. The “Lite” version will do.
Write the image to SD card. You can find detailed instructions here.
Enable SSH by placing a file named “ssh” (without any extension) onto the boot partition of the SD card:
Pop your prepared SD card, power and a network cable into the Pi.
To configure your Pi, you need the IP address. You can find this in your Router’s DHCP lease allocation table:
Use your favourite SSH client (I prefer PuTTY) to access the Pi. The default credentials are:
username: pi
password: raspberry
That’s it! You can now configure your Pi via
sudo raspi-config
Originally published at jamesfmackenzie.com