Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Raffaele Florio Writes about the Most Misunderstood Programming Paradigm by@raffaeleflorio

Raffaele Florio Writes about the Most Misunderstood Programming Paradigm

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Raffaele Florio loves to define himself as an abstractions explorer. He's a self-taught software developer driven by passion. Currently he's digging a lot in object-oriented programming and concurrent models. For this reason he loves to write about it on HackerNoon, hoping to cause sparks to other people. He found that time is the biggest challenge, but he found writing to delights knowledge.
image
Raffaele Florio Hacker Noon profile picture

@raffaeleflorio
Raffaele Florio

🪐 Abstractions explorer in love with object-oriented programming

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Implementing an Event Loop in Java for Fun and Profit by @raffaeleflorio
#oop
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment
How to Think like A Programmer? by @bob.js
#beginner
Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) by @Limarc
#slogging
The Stories we Keep Coming Back to Every Year by @Limarc
#slogging

Tags

#about-me#hackernoon-writer#meet-the-writer#software-developer#object-thinking#oop#abstractions-explorer#self-taught-developer#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading