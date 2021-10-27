Raffaele Florio Writes about the Most Misunderstood Programming Paradigm
Raffaele Florio loves to define himself as an abstractions explorer. He's a self-taught software developer driven by passion. Currently he's digging a lot in object-oriented programming and concurrent models.
For this reason he loves to write about it on HackerNoon, hoping to cause sparks to other people.
He found that time is the biggest challenge, but he found writing to delights knowledge.
🪐 Abstractions explorer in love with object-oriented programming