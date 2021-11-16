Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Racial Discrimination in Facial Recognition is a Challenge - With Noonies Nominee Alesia Traichuk by@alesya

Racial Discrimination in Facial Recognition is a Challenge - With Noonies Nominee Alesia Traichuk

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Alesia Traichuk Hacker Noon profile picture

@alesya
Alesia Traichuk

Content Marketing Specialist at Exadel

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
6 Best Open-Source Projects for Real-Time Face Recognition by @alesya
#ai
Getting Started with Customer Testimonials: A Beginner's Guide by @vincentotieno
#saas-startups
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification

Tags

#face-recognition#ai#noonies-nominees#noonies2021#facial-recognition#machine-learning#content-marketing#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading