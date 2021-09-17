RabbitMQ Introduced in Brief

RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software sometimes called message-oriented middleware. RabbitMq is used to distribute long-running task that doesn’t require immediate user feedback into a separate process. RabbitMQ has 5 different exchanges: Direct exchange, Fanout exchange, Header exchange, Dead Letter exchange and Dead Letter Exchange. The RabbitMQ topology is similar to a direct one - a message sent directly to a topic exchange with a particular key that will be delivered to all of the queues that are bound to it.