RabbitMQ Introduced in Brief

RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software sometimes called message-oriented middleware. RabbitMq is used to distribute long-running task that doesn’t require immediate user feedback into a separate process. RabbitMQ has 5 different exchanges: Direct exchange, Fanout exchange, Header exchange, Dead Letter exchange and Dead Letter Exchange. The RabbitMQ topology is similar to a direct one - a message sent directly to a topic exchange with a particular key that will be delivered to all of the queues that are bound to it.
TheDailyTechTalk Hacker Noon profile picture

@thedailytechta1
TheDailyTechTalk

Programming & dev blog.

