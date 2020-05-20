Basics of RabbitMQ Broker

Introduction to RabbitMQ

What is RabbitMQ?

RabbitMQ is an Advanced Message Queuing Protocol(AMQP) and it is one of the most popular cross-platform messaging broker and it is really open source

RabbitMQ is also one of the easiest way of transmitting data between different programming languages (Example C# front-end can interact with Java application.)

The RabbitMQ is internally built on Erlang which is used for internal memory management of RabbitMQ.

What is AMQP?



The Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) is an open standard application layer protocol for message-oriented application.

Some Defined Features of AMQP:

Message orientationQueuingRouting (including point-to-point and publish-and-subscribe) Reliability and security



