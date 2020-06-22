Quick Tips for Programmers to Improve Their Posture

As programmers, we spend a lot of our time sitting in a chair in front of the desk, and most of the times you can’t choose what chair you want or how high do you want the desk. All of these things, in most cases, lead to having a bad posture, and that’s a serious problem, even more, serious than most people think. So, in this article, I am going to help you correct and keep a good posture, while being a programmer.

All of the things that I’ll show you in this article, won’t require a lot of time, so I don’t hear anyone saying that he doesn’t have enough time. Let’s start!

Why You Get A Bad Posture

So, what exactly causes bad posture? People are not made to be in one position a long period of time, people are made to constantly move through positions. That’s why the people who have the worst posture and back pain are the ones, who either sit a lot or stand a lot. You may be surprised to know that people, who do some manual labor, don’t have back pain or bad posture, of course, if they are not lifting heavy objects.

What’s that bad in being is one position for a long time? When you are sitting, all of your upper leg muscles are tightening, and all of your but and lower back muscles are stretching. All of that is happening because your body is trying to adapt to sitting for a long period of time. If you are standing a lot, the exact opposite will happen. So, the best would be to mix between sitting and standing.

How To Fix Bad Posture

There are a lot of ways how you can fix bad posture. The easiest and the cheapest one is to do some stretching, you can read an article about stretching here . Stretching is the fastest way to fix your posture, but although it’s fast, it’ll still take you about 3 or 4 months. You didn’t get a bad posture in one day, so, you can’t fix it in one day.

The more expensive, but almost no time-consuming way is to get a sit-stand desk like this . As I’ve said, sitting a lot isn’t good either the standing. People should sit and stand an equal amount of time, and that’s exactly what sit-stand desk allows you to do. You can quickly change from sitting to standing a vice versa.

The final way to fixing your posture would be to just start having more activity, that can be walking, running, riding a bike, etc. Also, start talking mini-breaks while coding. Every hour, get up from your chair and walk for 1-2 minutes. Doing all of that will slowly but surely help your posture.

Conclusion

Almost every programmer gets a bad posture, but it doesn’t need to be like that. You should start working on correcting your posture. You may not have any pain now, but when you get older you’ll start to have some serious problems.

