Quick Tip: Testing Python Social Auth

Father, web developer, and pizza maker; Software Entomologist @saltstack
from social_core.backends.github import GithubOAuth2
class GithubFake(GithubOAuth2):
def validate_state(self):
return 'good'
def get_json(self, url, *args, **kwargs):
return {
"id": 12345,
"login": "pizzapanther",
"expires": None,
"auth_time": 1565736030,
"token_type": "bearer",
"access_token": "narf-token",
"email": "narf@aol.com",
}
and
code
parameters can now be invalid.
state
import pytest
import requests
GITHUB_CONFIG = {
'backends': ['myapp.backends.github.GithubFake'],
'settings': {
'github_secret': 'super-long-secret',
'github_key': 'super-short-secret',
}
}
@pytest.mark.app_config(config=GITHUB_CONFIG, key='auth_backends')
def test_psa_login_flow(base_url):
# test login init
response = requests.get(
f'{base_url}/auth/login/github',
allow_redirects=False
)
assert response.status_code == 302
assert response.headers['Location'].startswith(
'https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize'
)
# test login return
response = requests.get(
f'{base_url}/auth/complete/github?code=TEST&state=TEST',
allow_redirects=False
)
assert response.status_code == 302
assert 'Set-Cookie' in response.headers
assert 'login_token=' in response.headers['Set-Cookie']