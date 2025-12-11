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Quantum Computers: Do They Really Exist Yet?

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byHennyGe Wichers, PhD@hennygewichers

technology & society writer

December 11th, 2025
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HennyGe Wichers, PhD@hennygewichers

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futurism#quantum-computing#qubits#quantum-error-mitigation#quantum#quantum-computers#are-quantum-computers-real#quantum-hardware#quantum-tech

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