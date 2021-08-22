Quality in Pentesting: Exploring Alignment and Expectations

Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting. The pre-sales cycle, scope agreement, testing brief creation, tester staffing, credential sharing, and any kickoff or preparation calls needed before the testing begins. The motivation for a pentest drives the quality of the engagement, says Cobalt's CEO. The next installment of this series will dissect how to dissect how industry defines quality in pentesting life cycle and how to set your pentesting engagements up for success.