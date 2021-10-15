Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Quality Assurance in Pentesting: An Intro to Pentest Preparation by@cobalt

Quality Assurance in Pentesting: An Intro to Pentest Preparation

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Sales and sales engineering teams must be involved in the pentesting lifecycle of a pentesting project. Sales and engineering can gain clarity on unknowns by asking questions like: How many IP addresses within the CIDR range are active/responding/live? What services are responding behind those IP addresses? What is the primary role of the assets in scope? The more they can discover and clarify and clarify, the more aligned the project will be. For the customer, a more clearly defined scope of work will yield a more accurate representation of how long a project will take, which translates to more accurate statement of work.
image
Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt Hacker Noon profile picture

@cobalt
Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt

Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting.

Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt Hacker Noon profile picture
by Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt @cobalt.Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting.
Read my stories

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Exploring Quality in Pentesting by @cobalt
#security
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data

Tags

#cybersecurity#pentesting#pentesting-steps#pentesting-alignment#pentest#qa-in-pentesting-what-to-know#security#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading