Quality Assurance in Pentesting: An Intro to Pentest Preparation

Sales and sales engineering teams must be involved in the pentesting lifecycle of a pentesting project. Sales and engineering can gain clarity on unknowns by asking questions like: How many IP addresses within the CIDR range are active/responding/live? What services are responding behind those IP addresses? What is the primary role of the assets in scope? The more they can discover and clarify and clarify, the more aligned the project will be. For the customer, a more clearly defined scope of work will yield a more accurate representation of how long a project will take, which translates to more accurate statement of work.