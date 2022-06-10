Powering the Next Generation of DeFi: Q and A with TAF CEO Bill Nolan

The DeFi space seems overcrowded with launchpads and projects with lucrative participation terms for crypto enthusiasts. Still, there is much room to stand out in this niche, and the TAF project illustrates how to do it. The team behind BitcoinTAF is happy to introduce the TAF Token – an infrastructural token that can be used for transactions in its system, earn high APY on the TAF Strongbox platform, and get unique terms for participation in the early IDO pre-sales and launches.

TAF has taken a different approach to launchpad participation by giving its users (TAF Token holders) exclusive privileges for early project entry and special IDO prices within the system. The TAF Token platform operates on the BSC blockchain, giving the community a safe and robust environment for token staking, product and service purchase, and participation in IDO pre-sales. The TAFKey program assigns one of four levels to users, each coming with special terms and privileges in the system.

The TAF platform and launchpad are quickly rising to enable different operations for users:

New project funding via the TAF Pad

Project launches via TAF Launch

Token staking in the TAF Strongbox

NFT sale on the TAF Market

This arrangement has enabled TAF to become a robust incubator for high-potential projects, enjoying a rapidly growing community of loyal users.

With the project attracting much curiosity and interest among crypto enthusiasts, we have compiled an interview with Bill Nolan, CEO of TAF. It is the outcome of our AMA sessions and weekly calls at which the team answered community members' questions and shared this project's value and long-term plans.

Q: So, Bill, what motivated you to start this project? Can you share any personal stories and references you used when creating TAF?

A: We've been thinking about how to get more people into the DeFi project funding. Our assessment showed that the entry barriers are pretty high on most early-stage funding launchpads. So, life-changing opportunities for financial freedom are available only to the elite. We saw potential in lowering those barriers and giving more people entry to promising projects at the early stages of funding, awarding loyalty points by the number of tokens they hold and giving users access to private funding rounds. Another aspect we work on is the ability to fund great projects by giving them enough visibility among interested investors. It's a shame to see how many projects fail because they are overlooked, and we're here to give them a market opportunity by allocating funding.

Q: You call TAF a 'metaverse launch ecosystem.' Could you briefly describe the main idea behind the project?

A: In a nutshell, our system is a multichain DeFi project focusing on early-stage funding, staking, and launchpad services for IDOs. We partner with dozens of well-established players in the blockchain industry to ensure seamless and secure operations for our users. Thus, the TAF ecosystem can render broad support for new DeFi project launches.

Q: What is your main competitive advantage? Name three killer features of TAF that you believe will take it ahead of competitors?

A: First of all, it's our community. TAF has attracted investors from all strata and levels of experience. We currently have HNW investors with hands-on expertise in early-stage funding, full-time and part-time traders, and newbies in the early-stage funding space. Another unique feature of our ecosystem is the pre-sale program TAFPad, where we grow promising projects and not only give users early-stage entry opportunities but also provide funding to those projects. Third, the TAF Strongbox program helps loyal users gain lucrative APY from the tokens they lock in the TAF ecosystem. Using the funds from Strongbox, we manage to fund high-potential projects via the TAF launchpad, enabling turnkey IDO launches for project owners.

Q: What can you say about TAF tokenomics and its role in the TAF ecosystem?

A: Our system's native token, TAF, can be bought on PanCakeSwap and AAX. It gives holders numerous benefits in our ecosystem, ranging from high APY for its staking in the TAF Strongbox to access to private seed and pre-sale funding rounds. Additionally, TAF can be used to pay for transactions in our TAFPay system (coming soon). To get the Platinum TAFKey level within our system, a user needs to hold a minimum of 50K TAF Tokens for 90 days.

Q: Many investors hold tokens for the short term without giving much thought to its long-term value. What benefits would you like to share to convince your community about the long-term benefits of project membership to raise the number of holders?

A: We spend time and effort educating our community about the long-term benefits of TAF token ownership and crypto investments. Users can find numerous super useful educational videos dwelling on the operational aspects of cryptocurrency and long-term investment strategies in our YouTube and Medium resources.

Holding TAF tokens offers many perks, such as stably high APY on the Strongbox staking platform, access to private seeds and pre-sales via the TAFKey program, and priority access to the NFT sales planned for the near future. Also, you need to factor in the token's appreciation once the TAF ecosystem matures and rises in popularity. And finally later this year when we transition TAF into a DAO you will need to hold a TAF NFT in order to participate in the governance of the project.

We've recently offered the first round of 21-day staking contracts, where 20% of the total circulating TAF supply was locked. Our users also show a higher-than-average retention rate of coins purchased during the pre-sale round.

Q: Great, and what about your staking program? What are the terms?

A: Strongbox is a platform where users can earn a passive income from staking their TAF tokens and the coins received during pre-sale and seed rounds. They need to hold TAF tokens to receive a tier in the TAFKey system. So, TAF members don't simply keep the tokens in their wallets, getting high APY instead and receiving dual benefits from TAF token ownership.

Q: Do you have a scaling strategy in mind? What are your long-term plans for the TAF project?

A: Yes, the TAF project was initiated with long-term goals in mind. When creating the TAF architecture, we included the functionality necessary for turning it into a DAO. So, the TAF platform is a project with far-reaching plans to serve people. Next comes the NFT marketplace and game creation in partnership with our brand ambassador TAFFY. The full-scale IDO launchpad operations are scheduled for Q4 of 2022, and there is so much more in store for our users. Everyone will benefit from joining in.

Q: Where can the interested users learn more about TAF project?

We have an active following on social media, where every interested investor can join in to learn more about us, ask questions, and stay up to date with TAF news.

Feel free to reach out to us via any channel, and welcome on board! By following us on social media, you’ll be the first to learn all the latest news, like reaching 14.5M in staked TAF tokens and lucrative staking terms for 90-day contracts reaching .

