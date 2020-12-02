Python for Web Development: Pros & Cons and Best Frameworks

The Python programming language has become one of the most popular among web developers over the past few years. The diversity of its frameworks, cross-platform ability, and simple syntax attract thousands of new fans daily. Here we will talk about the most popular Python for web development frameworks, which ones you should choose for your projects, and why Python deserves a place in your knowledge arsenal.

Suitable for beginners

Despite being a newbie among web development tools, Python provides a solid foundation for aspiring web development teams. Python is well known for its easy-to-read syntax, so it works well for small development teams, since each participant can understand a part of the whole code if required.

Its simplicity is also useful for quick and easy construction of complex systems. Python’s numerous libraries allow for creating projects, solving complex problems, and leaving smaller problems to be solved with ready-made tools. The best libraries improve productivity and speed up calculations better than self-written code, so your program will meet the demands of your audience and satisfy its needs.

7 Pros of Python for web development

1. Prototyping

Fast prototyping allows programmers to create Minimum Valuable Product (MVP) in a relatively short time frame. There is no need to set up complicated services. All you need is a single Python file and a minimal amount of time, and the foundation for your ambitious product is laid!

2. Abundant ecosystem

Beginners need support to solve complex problems, and Python provides it. Ask your questions on the community forum and grow your knowledge base with advice from the pros.

3. Data Science and Machine Learning

Thanks to its variety of methods for gathering information, Python is the best choice for Artificial Intelligence. To meet the special needs of Machine Learning, your programming language should be stable, flexible, and have a variety of available tools.

4. Scalable applications

You can write highly scalable web applications with multiple databases on different servers. This provides your product with fault tolerance and speeds up the app’s performance.

5. Readability

Python’s code is clear and easy to comprehend, even for programmers with limited experience. Skilled developers can easily understand and enhance the code of their less seasoned teammates.

6. OOP

With the Object Oriented Programming (OOP) approach, your code will be easy to manage and expand. You can expand your app with new features and make updates without rewriting the entire code.

7. Server-side scripting

Python is used only for back-end development. Nevertheless, it can render HTML pages, and you can easily work with numerous databases.

6 Cons of Python for web development

1. High memory consumption

The flexibility and multifunctionality of the Python language come at a cost. Python consumes much more memory than other programming languages.

2. Speed limitations

Python’s features make it relatively slow, sacrificing speed for universality.

3. Lack of true multiprocessing

Python’s Global Interpreter Lock (GIL) prevents multiple threads from executing bytecodes at once. By design, Python cannot execute code on multiple processors, so you have to execute multiple sub-processes.

4. Not popular for mobile app development

While you can find skilled Python developers for mobile apps, their numbers are few. It is much easier to find Java developers for your mobile app.

5. Design restrictions

Python does not have Interfaces - design solutions that allow classes to implement the same methods differently - so Python developers are forced to use Abstract Classes for the same purposes.

6. Scarcity of professional developers

It can be hard to find a professional Python developer who is well acquainted with the language, so putting together a Python team for an advanced project can be a challenge.

Python web development frameworks

The main advantage of Python is its abundance of frameworks. You have many to choose from for different projects, and you will get the expected results quickly and easily. Python frameworks allow developers to concentrate on their main goals while avoiding minor syntax troubles, routine elements, and trivial tasks. Python frameworks guide each of your steps throughout the development process.

You can think of a framework as a kind of workspace with all the needed tools. It simplifies the process of writing and launching your application. There is no need to write a lot of code, proofread it and check its performance.

Python has multiple popular full-stack, frontend and backend frameworks, but if you want to create an app, solve a problem or launch your project, you will be at a crossroads. On the one hand, a wide range of diverse functions, tools, and features provide a good foundation for your project. On the other hand, too much diversity can create limitations. Nevertheless, frameworks are more often than not useful and efficient, rather than harmful, and they can enhance your ambitious project.

Following are some popular frameworks you can use in most of your projects and get positive results:

Enterprise or Full-Stack frameworks

Full-stack frameworks are a kind of multitool, fitting any task and giving you numerous development options. You can use them to build both front-end interfaces and back-end databases.

Django

Django is known for its speed, scalability, features, and versatility, making it a popular choice. Compared to its direct competitors, Pyramid and TurboGears, Django allows its users to create diverse applications, from small projects to large and complex websites. Django allows you to use various databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, and Oracle. This framework is growing in popularity, and plans to add more libraries during 2020 will make Django even more versatile.

Pyramid

Pyramid is an open-source framework, meaning anyone can contribute to it. Its documentation is vast and fairly self-explanatory. Pyramid is simple, minimalistic, and suitable for developing API, prototyping, or creating large CMS web-applications and single-page-applications (SPAs). Pyramid offers testing utilities and convenient URL-management.

Microframeworks

Unlike full-stack frameworks, microframeworks provide the user with a set of required libraries and resources for a current project. They allow you to concentrate on the most critical spheres of development, to make your final product complete and holistic. If you decide to use a microframework, pay attention to its capabilities. You may not find the necessary functionality, and you will have to introduce it on your own.

Flask

The Flask framework makes new functionality and features more accessible. Its built-in debugger is fast, and its modular structure is growing in popularity. Flask has a very small community, and its documentation has not been updated for a long time, so you may have to visit numerous forums and websites to get help and information.

Falcon

This prompt and laconic framework allows you to create brilliant APIs and reliable microservices. LinkedIn and Wargaming use Falcon in their projects, and it supports most modern Python versions, such as CPython 2.6, 2.7, and 3.4+, and even PyPy, with increased speed..

In conclusion

Python is a great language for beginners to get their feet wet as app developers. As an experienced Python web developer, you will always have a great job with exciting tasks. Python provides a great foundation for your future career because you will gain significant experience dealing with diverse, demanding, and challenging tasks.

