Python for Beginners, Part 3: The Turtle Module

In this part of the Learn Python for Beginners series... We go over how to use the turtle module and learn computer programming in a fun visual way. Things like functions, variables, and more will start to make sense instantly.
00:00 - Okay, in this video, I wanna talk about00:02the turtle.
00:04 So, "What is the turtle?" You might be asking.
00:06 Well, we're gonna find out.
00:08 Before we get into some of the more boring
00:11 or the technical stuff, which is actually really fun,
00:13 but before we get into that, I want you
00:15 to be able to visualize the code.
00:17 I want you to be able to see that what we type
00:20 and what we do, you can do something fun with it
00:23 right away, okay?
00:25 And, this is not just something for, maybe,
00:28 kids, this something that's gonna be very valuable,
00:31 I don't care how old you are, even if you're
00:33 two hundred years old because visualization
00:36 is a key tool.
00:37 So if I show you that now, I think it's gonna benefit
00:40 you in the long run, and also sometimes when you're
00:42 confused about things, you can try this thing out
00:45 that I'm gonna-- about to show you right now,
00:48 to
00:49 maybe make those examples and concepts
00:52 more concrete that you might be a little hazy about.
00:55 Without further ado, let's get started.
00:57 So, what we are gonna do is start
01:00 doing something with the turtle.
01:02 So, I want you to do "import turtle" as your first line.
01:05 Okay?
01:07 Import, this secret command here,
01:10 what it means is that some programmers
01:13 who stayed up really late at night and wrote code
01:16 and ate Ramen noodle, and that's all they did, they
01:20 spent hundreds and thousands of hours writing all this
01:22 code for you, and you just get to steal it
01:25 by typing in "import."
01:27 So basically think of it like you have
01:29 amazing powers at the tip of your fingers
01:31 by using this command "import," and you
01:33 get all those powers, okay?
01:35 Let's do
01:37 my turtle is equal to turtle dot turtle.
01:41 Okay?
01:42 And, what we're gonna do is we're gonna say
01:44 my turtle dot,
01:49 I don't know, let's do something simple
01:51 like move,
01:52 or sorry,
01:53 forward
01:54 100.
01:57 Alright, so let's see what
02:00 just
02:00 happened.
02:03 Alright, what is going on there, right?
02:05 Let's close that; let's start it again.
02:07 So, I'm gonna write this line again,
02:09 and we're gonna kinda do like a slow motion, okay?
02:11 We're just gonna play it out again.
02:13 So, I said my turtle,
02:17 right after this first line that I did, right?
02:19 My turtle showed up here, okay?
02:23 Just to make it even clearer for you guys,
02:24 I'm gonna start this thing again, and I'm just gonna write
02:27 the first line that I wrote.
02:28 So, you can see, my turtle showed up, okay?
02:31 Now, let's say I'm gonna do my turtle dot move,
02:35 or sorry, I keep saying, "move."0
2:37 Let's do forward, and let's do 100, yeah?
02:41 Let's try it; let's see what happens.
02:43 Did you just see that thing go to the right?
02:46 So, that thing went to the right.
02:49 Now, what if I wanted to move it up?
02:51 Well, what you need to do is, essentially,
02:54 it's like...
02:56 Okay, it's like this.
02:57 I want you to look at my face right now.
02:59 So if I'm the turtle, and I'm going in this direction
03:04 here, I will go like this much,
03:06 and then, in order for me to turn left, what I need
03:09 to do is first turn 90 degrees left,
03:13 like this,
03:14 and then to move forward, I just go forward, right?
03:17 Like
03:19 that.
03:20 Okay?
03:21 So we're gonna do that with our turtle.
03:23 So let's do my turtle dot left, how many degrees?
03:28 90 degrees.
03:30 'Kay?
03:31 Now, if you notice the turtle, now it's facing towards
03:34 the left, and it's looking at going up.
03:36 So we simply
03:38 do
03:39 my turtle
03:40 dot forward
03:41 100 again.
03:43 And you can see my turtle is right over here.
03:48 Now let's do some more fun stuff.
03:50 Let's say my turtle dot
03:52 right
03:53 50,
03:56 and let's say my turtle
04:00 dot forward
04:02 again 100, and you can see we're starting to make
04:05 interesting shapes now, right?
04:07 Like, what is that?
04:10 Maybe it could be a shirt, it's a ladder,
04:14 I don't know.
04:15 I don't know what that is.
04:17 But, here's what I want you to do.
04:19 I want you to create a square with the turtle, okay?
04:23 And I want you to copy whatever code that you wrote,
04:26 and I want you to paste it in the comments.
04:28 So, either if you're watching this on YouTube
04:30 or if you're watching this on my website,
04:32 on Clever Programmer, I want you to go
04:34 to "Exercise 2: The Turtle" on cleverprogrammer.com,
04:38 and I want you to literally copy whatever code
04:42 you have and paste it here, okay?
04:44 I read every single one of your comments,
04:47 and I will go through it, and I will comment on it.
04:49 And other people will get to see what you're up to as well.
04:52 Okay?
04:53 Also, on my website, I have linked you guys to a blog
04:57 that says "Read this on how to do more fun things
04:59 "with the turtle!"05:01Okay?
05:02 So if you go to this blog, it'll teach you
05:05 what more fun things you can do, okay?
05:08 So it teaches you how to create stars
05:10 and some really fun shapes, okay?
05:13 So, that is it for this video.
05:16 I will see you in the next video.