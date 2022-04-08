Python for Beginners, Part 15: Solution Circle of Squares (Exercise)

0 Up until now in the series, we have talked about downloading and installing python, what are: variables, strings, functions, loops, primitive data types, lists list-method etc. And in the last video, I gave you all an exercise, viz., making a circle of squares, to do on your own, hopefully you've completed it and so now let's get in and look at the solution for it.

Let's go over the solution of how to create a circle out of squares.

Transcript

0:00 okay in the last video I proposed a

0:01 challenge to you make a square out make

0:03 a circle out of squares so hopefully you

0:06 give it a try

0:07 hopefully you've put it in the comments

0:10 below, okay so if you're watching this

0:11 video right now whatever you got I don't

0:13 care if it's crap I don't care what

0:15 it is I want you to put it in the

0:17 comments below

0:18 okay so whether you go

0:23 to my website at clever programmer comm

0:27 and put it in learn Python for beginners

0:31 we have a comment section so for example

0:33 you can go into one of these videos I'm

0:37 gonna have this video up there as well

0:39 when you guys come to watch I want you

0:41 to put your code in the comments below I

0:42 will look at it personally and one of

0:45 our members will also look at it okay

0:47 so right over here or you can just put

0:50 it on the YouTube channel that's totally

0:52 fine as well

0:53 alright so let's get to it first of all

0:57 what I want to do is I have the square

1:00 function which is really cool but it's

1:03 really repetitive right it does um

1:07 I mean if you can see all all a square

1:09 is is you move forward and you turn

1:12 right and you repeat that four times

1:13 right so why do we have it here like

1:16 this this is really bad um there's a lot

1:21 of redundancy in our logic right um like

1:26 if you were telling your sister your

1:29 brother your dad your friend whoever D

1:31 steps you would be like move forward

1:32 turn right and then do that four times

1:34 that's how you would tell it to them

1:36 okay

1:36 you wouldn't say move forward turn right

1:38 move forward turn right ah move forward

1:43 and then turn right and oh yeah move

1:46 forward and turn right right so you

1:47 wouldn't do that so if we look at this

1:49 actually we're doing the step once here

1:52 then we're doing the same step twice

1:55 here then we're doing the same step

1:58 three times here and we're doing the

2:01 same step four times here what does that

2:05 mean when we're doing something over and

2:07 over again well it sounds like a loop so

2:11 I want this thing to happen for

2:13 how do I sit do something in four times

2:16 in Python I just say for something in

2:18 range so I'll say for I in range for

2:20 that's it this will do that thing four

2:24 times and I'll simply go here and remove

2:27 that code

2:28 okay so already our code looks much

2:33 nicer and that's a way better way of

2:36 making a square okay so notice it still

2:41 takes length and angle so if we're

2:44 making a function we need to pass those

2:45 variables length and angle right so then

2:48 length here and angle here can become

2:50 those so we want like let's say length

2:52 to be 100 and our angle to be 90 degrees

2:55 so square makes a square let's verify

2:59 our hypothesis here and remember this

3:02 function all functions you got to put

3:05 open closed parenthesis after them and

3:07 you got to pass in an argument for this

3:10 function here so we're gonna say 100 for

3:12 the length and I'm gonna say 90 for the

3:14 angle okay I can also say it like this

3:17 just so the code is you know more clear

3:20 what it's doing okay I can say it like

3:25 that but let's keep it keep it short and

3:27 sweet here let's run it and that should

3:31 make a square right it made a square

3:33 great mmm

3:35 now what we're going to do is well we

3:38 want to keep making squares right so we

3:41 know we're going to put it in some kind

3:42 of loop let's say we want to do it 100

3:45 times okay

3:49 alright so I'm gonna put it in the loop

3:51 because I want to make a lot of squares

3:54 and each time I make a square I want to

3:57 turn so let me first get out of this

3:59 loop and let me do this let me say my

4:03 turtle dot right ninety degrees okay and

4:08 let me do this now and you'll see that

4:12 as soon as I make that I turn a turn a

4:14 little bit actually not ninety degrees

4:16 let's turn I don't know ten degrees 90

4:21 degrees is silly so I make a square and

4:23 then I turn just like that I'm ready to

4:25 make another square so let's do that

4:27 let's make another square right here I

4:32 make a square I turn a little bit I make

4:34 another square okay you get the idea now

4:37 we need this process to repeat a lot of

4:39 times so we need to make a square and we

4:41 need to turn right right so it's really

4:42 this step and we want to do it again and

4:46 again and again and again so sounds like

4:48 we need to put it in a loop let me

4:50 uncomment that line hit tab to indent it

4:54 under the for loop so it knows it's a

4:56 part of a for loop this variable here

4:59 does not need to be called I by

5:00 convention in the world of Python we

5:03 usually call it I you call it bananas

5:06 you can call it that you can call it an

5:07 underscore you can call it whatever you

5:09 want okay just a little bit about

5:12 variables variables can't start with the

5:14 number like five or something okay

5:17 so perfect this looks pretty good let's

5:21 give it a try okay I make a square I

5:26 turn a little bit I make another square

5:28 I turn a little bit I make another

5:29 square I turn a little bit beautiful

5:31 that's looking really good let me close

5:34 this let me make the speed really fast

5:36 so let me make this seis turtle that's

5:39 speed zero and that makes it run really

5:41 really fast so it's going and going and

5:46 going and going and going and going and

5:49 going

5:49 but now notice the problem it's not

5:54 drawing anything new but it's moving hmm

5:59 so it's moving a lot but it's not make

6:02 anything new where does it stop making

6:05 new things let's check it out let's say

6:08 we want to do this how many times let's

6:10 say we want to do this 30 or let's say

6:15 we want to do this loop 40 times let's

6:18 take let's check it out so let's see

6:20 where it stops making it new so the last

6:25 four times it ran you guys probably

6:27 didn't catch it but the last four times

6:29 that ran it actually didn't make

6:30 anything new so the 37th time it ran

6:32 didn't make anything new 38 times 39th

6:34 time and 40th time so what the heck

6:37 happened well here's what happened three

6:41 hundred and sixty degrees right those

6:44 that's the number of degrees in a circle

6:46 so a circle has 360 degrees now we want

6:52 to make this circle like really nice and

6:56 dense we don't want it to be how it was

6:59 it our circle look pretty empty and the

7:03 reason is okay so the circle has 360

7:05 degrees now if we're turning ten degrees

7:09 every single time right what's 360

7:13 divided by ten that's how many times we

7:16 can go in a direction if we turn right

7:19 only ten degrees is 360 divisible by 10

7:23 and the answer is yes and the answer is

7:26 actually 36 right 360 divided by 10

7:32 obviously you don't have to be a math

7:33 genius and all that but you get back 36

7:36 which means 10 perfectly goes into 360

7:39 and isn't that awesome

7:42 that that's the number of times you can

7:45 actually make unique squares if you do

7:47 if you choose 10 degrees

7:48 it's beautiful seeing divisibility in

7:51 visualizations so even math starts to

7:53 become beautiful when you put it in

7:55 terms of computer programming you guys

7:57 this was one of my most favorite

7:59 discoveries and I still get excited when

8:01 I think about this I think that's pretty

8:03 freaking awesome what can we do well

8:07 pick a number that is not divisible

8:10 right that 360 is not divisible by so

8:14 how about

8:15 great number I don't know like a prime

8:19 number and what's a prime number that's

8:21 really close to ten eleven so let's pick

8:24 eleven right because 360 divided by

8:28 eleven gives you something that's not

8:31 divisible right like three hundred six

8:33 is not divisible by 11

8:34 eleven is a prime number so let's run

8:37 this bad boy and check it out and let's

8:39 run it a hundred times right not forty

8:41 hundred times and let's check it out

8:47 starting eleven degrees every time it

8:49 makes a square you'll notice that it

8:51 almost never repeats itself and they'll

8:54 probably never repeat itself and it just

8:56 keeps making a circle darker and darker

8:58 and darker and denser and that's how you

9:01 want it right look at how beautiful that

9:04 looks

9:05 dark in the middle and starts to get

9:08 lighter on the outer edges and those

9:10 webs are interweaving and it's gorgeous

9:13 right bonus bonus project I can give you

9:17 guys for this is bring some colors out

9:20 make some cool designs go look up

9:22 trinket dot IO go to that website check

9:26 it out um look at some examples paste

9:29 your code below you can help out other

9:32 people I can help you out if I look at

9:36 your code you have some errors or it

9:39 looks really cool and maybe I can help

9:41 you make it look even better or maybe

9:43 you'll just make something that will

9:44 blow my mind because I haven't made such

9:46 beautiful circles out of squares anyways

9:50 I hope you guys enjoyed it I hope it

9:52 makes sense please like the video

9:54 subscribe I'll see you in the next

9:56 lesson

