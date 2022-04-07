Python for Beginners, Part 14: E-1 Circle of Squares

0 Up until now in the series, we have talked about downloading and installing python, what are: variables, strings, functions, loops, primitive data types etc. And in the last video, we discussed one of the most important python list method - Append method. Now your job is to write a function that makes a circle of squares. I will elaborate in the video on what exactly I want you to do and then you have to go and do it! Good luck and in the next tutorial I will provide you with the solution.

Transcript

0:00 hey guys what's up this is Kazi so in

0:02 this video I want to talk about a

0:04 project alright so we learned a little

0:07 bit about loops and how we can do some

0:10 cool loops and make squares we learn

0:12 about functions and how you can give

0:14 multiple arguments to functions we did

0:17 all of this while visualizing the code

0:19 that's why we use the turtle Python

0:21 module so you can learn visually no

0:24 matter how old you are no matter how

0:25 young you are visual learning is one of

0:28 the best ways to learn and to visualize

0:30 your code it's amazing because you get

0:33 it right away

0:34 now I wanna take this time and now allow

0:39 you guys to do an actual project so up

0:42 to this point we did a lot of fun stuff

0:44 and I gave you some basic exercises like

0:46 make a square now I'm going to give you

0:48 a little bit of a project it might take

0:50 you long it might not take you that long

0:52 it's not that much code at all it's you

0:56 just have to put a lot of these ideas

0:58 together here's the project I want you

1:00 to make a circle out of squares what do

1:04 I mean it just to be clear about what

1:06 you need to do in the project and how it

1:07 should look like I've designed this demo

1:09 for you guys so check it out make a

1:16 square turn a little bit make a square

1:18 turn a little bit make a squared turn a

1:20 little bit make a square turn a little

1:22 bit okay you get the idea you keep going

1:25 like this and eventually you get a

1:27 circle and if you notice and if you look

1:29 really into it you can probably keep

1:31 looking at this forever it's fascinating

1:34 so I love this thing I can myself look

1:39 at it forever

1:40 umm yeah

1:47 pretty enjoyable okay so I'm gonna stop

1:51 it right here you guys not have fun with

1:53 it try to make something like this okay

1:55 it's not too complicated it's really

1:56 simple make a square current make a

1:58 square current it just helps you put all

2:00 the programming concepts we've learned

2:02 so far

2:03 variables using the turtle module the

2:07 looping structures and arguments in

2:10 functions and the range thing that we

2:13 looked at in the loop so good luck and I

2:16 think you can do it all right I will see

2:18 you in the next video where I'll provide

2:20 you with the solution

