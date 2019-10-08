Reducing Debugging Woes with Python Async Decorator

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
import asyncio
import pprint, traceback, functools
import datetime
def exceptionCatcherForAsyncDecorator():
def deco(func):
@functools.wraps(func)
async def wrapped(*args):
print('wrap function invoked')
try:
return await func(*args)
except Exception as E:
print(f'Exception occured at: {datetime.datetime.now()}\n {pprint.pformat(traceback.format_exc())}')
raise #re-raise exception to allow process in calling function
return wrapped
return deco
import asyncio
import pprint, traceback, functools
import datetime
def exceptionCatcherForAsyncDecorator():
def deco(func):
@functools.wraps(func)
async def wrapped(*args):
print('wrap function invoked')
try:
return await func(*args)
except Exception as E:
print(f'Exception occured at: {datetime.datetime.now()}\n {pprint.pformat(traceback.format_exc())}')
raise #re-raise exception to allow process in calling function
return wrapped
return deco
########## Main program starts here ##############
import random
#@exceptionCatcherForAsyncDecorator() -- decorator commented out for demo
async def doProcessing(m,n):
await asyncio.sleep(1)
print(f'{m};{n};{m/n}')
return m/n
async def callProcessing():
while True:
myNumerator=random.randint(1,100)
myDenominator=random.randint(0,2)
result=await doProcessing(myNumerator,myDenominator)
print(f'result = {result}')
async def main():
# spawn task to create events
evtCreator_task = asyncio.create_task(callProcessing())
# Sleep for and terminate.
sleepTime=30
print(f'Time now: {datetime.datetime.now()} - Sleeping for {sleepTime} seconds..')
await asyncio.sleep(sleepTime)
print (f'Time now: {datetime.datetime.now()}')
print('..Terminated!')
asyncio.run(main())
$ python asyncDecorator.py
Time now: 2019-09-30 11:24:13.785183 - Sleeping for 30 seconds..
Time now: 2019-09-30 11:24:43.799021 <== 30 seconds have elapsed..
..Terminated!
Task exception was never retrieved
future: <Task finished coro=<callProcessing() done, defined at asyncDecorator.py:26> exception=ZeroDivisionError('division by zero')>
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "asyncDecorator.py", line 30, in callProcessing
result=await doProcessing(myNumerator,myDenominator)
File "asyncDecorator.py", line 23, in doProcessing
print(f'{m};{n};{m/n}')
ZeroDivisionError: division by zero
$ python asyncDecorator.py
Time now: 2019-09-30 11:32:29.895473 - Sleeping for 30 seconds..
wrap function invoked
Exception occured at: 2019-09-30 11:32:30.896903 <== exception logged as it occurs !
('Traceback (most recent call last):\n'
' File "asyncDecorator.py", line 11, in wrapped\n'
' return await func(*args)\n'
' File "asyncDecorator.py", line 23, in doProcessing\n'
" print(f'{m};{n};{m/n}')\n"
'ZeroDivisionError: division by zero\n')
Time now: 2019-09-30 11:32:59.913337 <== 30 seconds elapsed..
..Terminated!
Task exception was never retrieved <== exception logged again due to re-raise by decorator
future: <Task finished coro=<callProcessing() done, defined at asyncDecorator.py:26> exception=ZeroDivisionError('division by zero')>
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "asyncDecorator.py", line 30, in callProcessing
result=await doProcessing(myNumerator,myDenominator)
File "asyncDecorator.py", line 11, in wrapped
return await func(*args)
File "asyncDecorator.py", line 23, in doProcessing
print(f'{m};{n};{m/n}')
ZeroDivisionError: division by zero