100 dias de IA, dia 3: aproveitando a IA para engenharia e inferência imediatas

Inferir é essencialmente uma forma de extrair insights, sentimentos e tendências usando instruções inteligentes ao interagir com LLMs. Anteriormente, antes dos LLMs, cada uma dessas tarefas exigiria seus próprios modelos, treinamento, implantação e manutenção. Mas com a explosão do OpenAI e de outros LLMs, a inferência permite que você melhore seus produtos aproveitando os LLMs, e você não precisa ser um cientista de dados ou um engenheiro de aprendizado de máquina para fazer isso. digamos que você tenha um site de comércio eletrônico e queira extrair o sentimento das avaliações dos clientes. Você pode fazer isso usando o seguinte prompt. Nesse caso, estou fornecendo o texto da revisão e o prompt que você pode usar nele. Você pode usar sua maneira favorita de executá-lo na API do Open AI. Fiz uma análise real da Amazon para uma caixa de luz que comprei para este exemplo. Exemplo 1: from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI() client.api_key = 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' amazon_review = f""" This softbox lighting system is a great value for the price. They were super easy to set and offer multiple types of lighting, with dimmer and remotes for each light. They are lightweight which means they can topple over if bumped. But that was an easy problem to solve. I just created some weights out of an old pair of socks and some dried beans. You could use rice or sand also. Or just buy sandbags. I like to DIY. Anywho, I highly recommend this lighting system. """ story = """ prompt = f""" Identify the following items from the review text: - Sentiment (positive or negative) - Is the reviewer expressing anger? (true or false) - Item purchased by reviewer - Company that made the item The review is delimited with triple backticks. \\ Format your response as a JSON object with \\ "Sentiment", "Anger", "Item" and "Brand" as the keys. If the information isn't present, use "unknown" \\ as the value. Make your response as short as possible. Format the Anger value as a boolean. Review text: '''{amazon_review}''' """ response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4", messages=[ { "role": "user", "content": prompt } ], temperature=0, #max_tokens=64, #top_p=1 ) print(response.choices[0].message.content) A saída que obtive é a seguinte: {“Sentimento”: “positivo”, “Raiva”: falso, “Item”: “sistema de iluminação softbox”, “Marca”: “desconhecido”} Este é um exemplo interessante que mostra o poder de inferir usando a API da Open AI. Agora, a Amazon é uma grande empresa que já usa IA para enviar recursos, e uma das atualizações recentes na página parece ser um resumo de todas as análises do produto. Aqui está como fica o mesmo produto. Você acha que ele pode ser recriado inferindo um conjunto de avaliações de clientes? Eu penso que sim. Se você conseguir descobrir isso, entre em contato comigo no e me avise. Twitter digamos que você tenha um site de notícias e queira encontrar os tópicos sobre os quais um artigo trata, sem realmente lê-lo. Você pode fazer isso usando um prompt e inferir isso? Sim você pode. Aqui está um exemplo de artigo do qual estou inferindo os tópicos mencionados nesse artigo. Exemplo 2: from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI() client.api_key = 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' article = """ It hasn't been the best start to 2024 for Elon Musk. The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, appealed to YouTube's biggest star MrBeast to post his videos on the platform, and was promptly rejected. On Dec. 30, 2023, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted on X to announce his latest video release was available on YouTube: "I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you." Donaldson had uploaded a 20-minute long video to YouTube, in which he chronicled spending a week in solitary confinement. These types of videos, in which Donaldson challenges either himself or an individual with an extreme task, have earned him worldwide notoriety. The social media mastermind earned an estimated $82 million in 2023, and with more than 225 million subscribers on his main channel alone, is the platform's biggest name. After Donaldson posted the appeal to head to YouTube on X, one fan replied: "Upload on this platform too," which is when Elon Musk chimed in with: "Yeah." Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, has been trying to drum up interest from video viewers since taking over the social media platform in 2022. Schemes have included launching a media partnership with heiress Paris Hilton—which has since been axed—as well as streaming shows from the likes of former Fox star Tucker Carlson. Musk, now with the help of CEO Linda Yaccarino, has also attempted to drum up revenue by launching premium subscription services on the site, which—among other things—allow for users to appear as "verified" and send DMs to other accounts. The moves have been necessary after droves of advertisers left the site over fears their branding would appear beside unregulated content. Musk, a fierce proponent of free speech, has refused to cow to concern from advertisers about how X will prevent their messages from reportedly appearing beside Nazi propaganda, for example. But Musk's attempt to get MrBeast's content on his site—not even exclusively—was rebuffed by the creator. Donaldson replied to Musk directly: "My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it :/ I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" The polite rebuttal contrasts with the firm interest Donaldson had previously taken in Twitter. Indeed, Donaldson's bio still reads "X Super Official CEO," harking back to the times when speculation was rife about who would take over the day-to-day running of the platform from the ever-busy Musk. """ prompt = f""" Determine five topics that are being discussed in the \\ following text, which is delimited by triple backticks. Make each item one or two words long. Format your response as a list of items separated by commas. Text sample: '''{article}''' """ response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4", messages=[ { "role": "user", "content": prompt } ], temperature=0, #max_tokens=64, #top_p=1 ) print(response.choices[0].message.content) A saída é: Elon Musk, Social Media Platforms, YouTube Content, Advertising Concerns, Monetization Strategies Bastante preciso, certo? Aplicativo Shopify para resumir e extrair insights de avaliações de clientes. Este aplicativo deve ser lançado na loja de aplicativos Shopify. Aplicativo Shopify para resumir e extrair insights de avaliações de clientes. Este aplicativo deve ser lançado na loja de aplicativos Shopify. Eu não ficaria surpreso se o Shopify lançasse isso de forma nativa. Apenas usando engenharia imediata com API de IA aberta, este seria um aplicativo que pode ser lançado em alguns dias. ALERTA DE IDEIA DE PRODUTO AI: É isso para o dia 3.