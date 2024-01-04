Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    100 dias de IA, dia 3: aproveitando a IA para engenharia e inferência imediataspor@sindamnataraj
    2,331 leituras

    100 dias de IA, dia 3: aproveitando a IA para engenharia e inferência imediatas

    2024/01/04
    5m
    por @sindamnataraj 2,331 leituras
    PT
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Muito longo; Para ler

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 100 dias de IA, dia 3: aproveitando a IA para engenharia e inferência imediatas
    machine-learning #ai #machine-learning #openai
    Nataraj HackerNoon profile picture

    @sindamnataraj

    Nataraj

    Product & Engineering @Microsoft Azure | Host of thestartupproject.io | Angel Investor

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    HISTÓRIAS RELACIONADAS

    Article Thumbnail
    Cofundadores de comércio eletrônico assediaram executivos do eBay
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    E o prêmio Web3 vai para...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Chapéu ETF Wif
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by cryptohayes #cryptohayes
    Article Thumbnail
    O que poderia ter impedido o hack 23andMe?
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by hillpot #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!