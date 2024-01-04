100 Günlük Yapay Zeka 3. Gün: Hızlı Mühendislik ve Çıkarım için Yapay Zekadan Yararlanma

Büyük teknolojide olup biten her şeyin ardındaki ikinci dereceden içgörülerden bahsettiğim Ortalamanın Üstünde adlı bir haber bülteni yazıyorum. Teknolojiyle ilgileniyorsanız ve ortalama olmak istemiyorsanız . abone olun Çıkarım yapmak aslında LLM'lerle etkileşimde bulunurken akıllı istemleri kullanarak içgörüleri, duyguları ve eğilimleri çıkarmanın bir yoludur. Daha önce, Yüksek Lisans'lardan önce, bu görevlerin her biri kendi modellerini, eğitimlerini, kurulumlarını ve bakımlarını gerektiriyordu. Ancak OpenAI ve diğer Yüksek Lisans'ların patlamasıyla birlikte çıkarım, Yüksek Lisans'tan yararlanarak ürünlerinizi geliştirmenize olanak tanır ve bunu yapmak için bir veri bilimci veya makine öğrenimi mühendisi olmanıza gerek yoktur. Diyelim ki bir e-ticaret web sitesi işletiyorsunuz ve müşteri yorumlarının duyarlılığını çıkarmak istiyorsunuz. Bunu aşağıdaki istemi kullanarak yapabilirsiniz. Bu durumda, inceleme metnini ve üzerinde kullanabileceğiniz istemi sağlıyorum. Open AI'nin API'sinde çalıştırmak için favori yönteminizi kullanabilirsiniz. Bu örnek için satın aldığım bir ışık kutusu için Amazon'dan gerçek bir inceleme aldım. Örnek 1: from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI() client.api_key = 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' amazon_review = f""" This softbox lighting system is a great value for the price. They were super easy to set and offer multiple types of lighting, with dimmer and remotes for each light. They are lightweight which means they can topple over if bumped. But that was an easy problem to solve. I just created some weights out of an old pair of socks and some dried beans. You could use rice or sand also. Or just buy sandbags. I like to DIY. Anywho, I highly recommend this lighting system. """ story = """ prompt = f""" Identify the following items from the review text: - Sentiment (positive or negative) - Is the reviewer expressing anger? (true or false) - Item purchased by reviewer - Company that made the item The review is delimited with triple backticks. \\ Format your response as a JSON object with \\ "Sentiment", "Anger", "Item" and "Brand" as the keys. If the information isn't present, use "unknown" \\ as the value. Make your response as short as possible. Format the Anger value as a boolean. Review text: '''{amazon_review}''' """ response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4", messages=[ { "role": "user", "content": prompt } ], temperature=0, #max_tokens=64, #top_p=1 ) print(response.choices[0].message.content) Aldığım çıktı şu şekilde: {“Duygusallık”: “olumlu”, “Öfke”: yanlış, “Öğe”: “softbox aydınlatma sistemi”, “Marka”: “bilinmiyor”} Bu, Open AI API'sini kullanarak çıkarım yapmanın gücünü gösteren harika bir örnek. Artık Amazon, özellikleri sunmak için zaten yapay zekayı kullanan büyük bir şirket ve sayfadaki son güncellemelerden biri, ürün altındaki tüm incelemelerin özetlenmesiyle ilgili gibi görünüyor. Aynı ürünün nasıl göründüğü aşağıda açıklanmıştır. Bir dizi müşteri incelemesinden çıkarım yapılarak bunun yeniden oluşturulabileceğini düşünüyor musunuz? Bence de. Bunu çözebilirseniz bana ulaşın ve bana bildirin. Twitter'dan Diyelim ki bir haber sitesi işletiyorsunuz ve bir makalenin ilgili olduğu konuları aslında okumadan bulmak istiyorsunuz. Bunu bir İstem kullanarak yapabilir ve bunu çıkarabilir misiniz? Evet yapabilirsin. İşte o makalede bahsedilen konuları çıkardığım örnek bir makale. Örnek 2: from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI() client.api_key = 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' article = """ It hasn't been the best start to 2024 for Elon Musk. The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, appealed to YouTube's biggest star MrBeast to post his videos on the platform, and was promptly rejected. On Dec. 30, 2023, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted on X to announce his latest video release was available on YouTube: "I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you." Donaldson had uploaded a 20-minute long video to YouTube, in which he chronicled spending a week in solitary confinement. These types of videos, in which Donaldson challenges either himself or an individual with an extreme task, have earned him worldwide notoriety. The social media mastermind earned an estimated $82 million in 2023, and with more than 225 million subscribers on his main channel alone, is the platform's biggest name. After Donaldson posted the appeal to head to YouTube on X, one fan replied: "Upload on this platform too," which is when Elon Musk chimed in with: "Yeah." Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, has been trying to drum up interest from video viewers since taking over the social media platform in 2022. Schemes have included launching a media partnership with heiress Paris Hilton—which has since been axed—as well as streaming shows from the likes of former Fox star Tucker Carlson. Musk, now with the help of CEO Linda Yaccarino, has also attempted to drum up revenue by launching premium subscription services on the site, which—among other things—allow for users to appear as "verified" and send DMs to other accounts. The moves have been necessary after droves of advertisers left the site over fears their branding would appear beside unregulated content. Musk, a fierce proponent of free speech, has refused to cow to concern from advertisers about how X will prevent their messages from reportedly appearing beside Nazi propaganda, for example. But Musk's attempt to get MrBeast's content on his site—not even exclusively—was rebuffed by the creator. Donaldson replied to Musk directly: "My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it :/ I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" The polite rebuttal contrasts with the firm interest Donaldson had previously taken in Twitter. Indeed, Donaldson's bio still reads "X Super Official CEO," harking back to the times when speculation was rife about who would take over the day-to-day running of the platform from the ever-busy Musk. """ prompt = f""" Determine five topics that are being discussed in the \\ following text, which is delimited by triple backticks. Make each item one or two words long. Format your response as a list of items separated by commas. Text sample: '''{article}''' """ response = client.chat.completions.create( model="gpt-4", messages=[ { "role": "user", "content": prompt } ], temperature=0, #max_tokens=64, #top_p=1 ) print(response.choices[0].message.content) Çıktı: Elon Musk, Social Media Platforms, YouTube Content, Advertising Concerns, Monetization Strategies Oldukça doğru, değil mi? Müşteri incelemelerini özetlemek ve içgörüleri çıkarmak için Shopify Uygulaması. Bu uygulama Shopify uygulama mağazasında başlatılmalıdır. Shopify bunu yerel olarak başlatsaydı şaşırmazdım. Açık AI API ile hızlı mühendislik kullanıldığında bu, birkaç gün içinde başlatılabilecek bir uygulama olacaktır.