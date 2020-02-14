Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoProtip for the "Finding the Pen" Problem with Google Drive by@David

Protip for the "Finding the Pen" Problem with Google Drive

Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

The moment between ideation and documentation should be as short as possible. I call it the "finding the pen" problem because when writers don't find the pen the idea remains in the ether. The .new domain ending will start a new individual document type: sheets.new, forms.new, slides.new and of course, docs.new. Additionally, there are a number of subdomain redirects to get you to the folder with all your document types: sheets.google.com, forms.google.com, slides.google.com and of course, docs.google.com. Also note, it works with singular and plural terms, but only works if logged in.
Also published on YourStack.com and Coil.com.

Related

Tags

#google#google-drive#url#finding-the-pen#finding-the-pen-problem#google-docs#google-sheets#google-slides
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!