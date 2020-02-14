Protip for the "Finding the Pen" Problem with Google Drive
Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
The moment between ideation and documentation should be as short as possible. I call it the "finding the pen" problem because when writers don't find the pen the idea remains in the ether. The .new domain ending will start a new individual document type: sheets.new
, forms.new
, slides.new
and of course, docs.new.
Additionally, there are a number of subdomain redirects to get you to the folder with all your document types: sheets.google.com
, forms.google.com
, slides.google.com
and of course, docs.google.com
. Also note, it works with singular and plural terms, but only works if logged in.
