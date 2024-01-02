Protecting Your Gadgets from Hackers: 9 Cybersecurity Best Practices (2024)

You need no prophet to reveal to you the danger that lurks in the digital landscape. Day in, and day out, cybercriminals get sophisticated with their exploit antics to match with the technology space advancement. As you digitalize your personal, business, and corporate affairs, . With a single click and touch, you connect to the vast expanse of information. This however puts your sensitive data in the line, and a single crack in the wall of your connectivity can put your data in the hands of cybercriminals. your gadgets are your gateways to the virtual world A breach can make you lose your valuable treasures to hackers allowing them to access your financial applications and/or steal your customers' sensitive information. To protect your gadgets, such as mobile phones and laptops, from the clutches of hackers, you must adopt cybersecurity best practices that shield your devices and strengthen your digital standing. revealed that cybercrime will cost the world $10.5 Trillion annually by 2025. Also, the U.S. revealed that in 2023, they processed and/or blocked 10 billion malicious domains, including ransomware activity and nation-state malware, spearphishing, and botnets. You don't want to be a victim. Let me take you through security measures that are widely recognized as cybersecurity best practices for individuals and business bodies: Cybersecurity Ventures National Security Agency 1. Use strong, unique passwords Avoid using common passwords like or your name Rather, create a complex password that combines uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. For instance, use a password like . In addition, ensure that you use different passwords for each of your gadgets and accounts. "1111" "Ali." "A@l@i11₦11" 2. Enable 2FA or MFA Two-factor authentication (2FA) or Multifactor Authentication (MFA) adds extra layers of security to your gadgets or accounts by requiring additional verification before granting access to the device or account. This verification could include requiring you to enter a code sent to your phone or providing biometric information like fingerprint or face ID. So that after entering your password, you will need to provide this information to gain access. This step has been adopted by many devices and accounts to help you reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your gadgets. . Ensure you enable them across your accounts and devices 3. Regularly Update your Gadgets Applications Oftentimes, your gadgets' operating systems and applications request that you update them. Carrying out this instruction is vital to your security as updates almost always include security patches that fix bugs and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by cybercriminals. 4. Be cautious with public WiFi Public WiFi is most times not beneficial as being offered, as these connections can be easily intercepted. For instance, accessing sensitive information or using banking applications when connected to public WiFi networks could expose your data to the network source. In a , 43% of the respondents said their online security had been compromised while using public WiFi. If in any event you must use public WiFi, activate a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your internet connection for added security. the damage outruns the favour survey by Forbes 5. Be suspective of emails and links Phishing is real. It is a popular social engineering tactic used by hackers to obtain sensitive data from users. Also, the , backed by a sense of urgency. Thus, before hitting links or downloading attachments in your emails or SMS box, ensure they are from known and credible sources. If you receive a call, an SMS, or an email claiming to be from your bank asking for your personal and financial information, verify its legitimacy by contacting your bank directly. majority of phishing techniques arrive by email 6. Use antivirus Installing antivirus or anti-malware is critical, especially for your laptops and desktops, for both device and internet security. Antivirus helps you detect and remove malicious bugs and softwares from your gadgets. While antivirus softwares automatically supervise your system, regularly scan your system manually for any potential malware or viruses. Also, ensure you update the software to stay protected against the latest threats. It is unwise to keep using a 2022 antivirus in 2024. Furthermore, enable your OS's protection mechanism, Microsoft for example has a Defender that protects your gadgets offline and whenever you go online. 7. Secure your home network Regularly change the password of your WiFi router or Hotspot, and enable encryption protocols of your phone. Some devices use the WPA2 or WPA3 protocols to strengthen your network security, and 2.4 GHz Band or 5.0 GHz Band to limit the network coverage, protecting your gadgets from unauthorized access. Also, some devices allow you to choose the number of users to enable connection to your WiFi. Ensure that you enable these features. When not in use, turn off your WiFi and Bluetooth, or set them to automatically go off when inactive. 8. Monitor your social media privacy settings Review and adjust your social media privacy settings to ensure you are not unintentionally sharing personal information with the public that could be exploited by potential hackers. Be mindful of the information you share online, and be sure you are granting only reasonable access to trusted mobile applications. 9. Regularly back up your data Backing up your data helps you retain important files even if your gadgets are compromised. Use cloud storage or external hard drives for backups. Cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox are popular and trusted, and can be set to back up important files and documents automatically. In addition to cloud drives, schedule an achievable backup for your devices to external hard drives. Before you go Cybersecurity is a global concern, and it has planted its root everywhere. In June 2023, revealed that . Two years before, in June 2021, they pointed out that Nigeria recorded 16.7 million cases of cyberattacks. To back it, the Nigerian Communications Commission reports that yearly, So, be intentional with the protection of your personal and business treasures. Kaspersky Nigeria recorded the second highest cyberattacks in Africa Nigeria loses $500m to cybercrime. In the end . . . Always be alertive about cyber threats and common scamming techniques used by cybercriminals. Stay vigilant and prioritize the security of your data and devices. Ensure you empower yourself with these best practices as they will reduce the risk of your gadgets falling into the hands of cybercriminals. It enables you to explore the cyberscape with confidence and peace of mind. image credit: getty image