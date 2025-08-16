123 reads

Protect Yourself From Data Breaches: Why You Should Use a Password Manager

by
byThe Markup@TheMarkup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

August 16th, 2025
    featured image - Protect Yourself From Data Breaches: Why You Should Use a Password Manager
      Speed
      Voice
    The Markup
      byThe Markup@TheMarkup

      Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    About Author

    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture
    The Markup@TheMarkup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    Read my storiesAbout @TheMarkup

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    cybersecurity#password-manager#password-security#cybersecurity-tips#privacy#privacy-tips#data-breach#data-safety#the-markup

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    Threads
    Mas

    Related Stories