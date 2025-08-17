192 reads

How Precise Are Plagiarism Detection Tools?

by
byThe Markup@TheMarkup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

August 17th, 2025
    featured image - How Precise Are Plagiarism Detection Tools?
      Speed
      Voice
    The Markup
      byThe Markup@TheMarkup

      Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    About Author

    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture
    The Markup@TheMarkup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    Read my storiesAbout @TheMarkup

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    writing#plagiarism-checker#plagiarism-tools#ai-tools#plagiarism-wars#the-markup#hackernoon-top-story#plagiarism-detector#ai-in-school

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    X
    Threads
    Mas

    Related Stories