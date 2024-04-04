Prompt Engineering Techniques: Structures and Templates

In this rather short and concise article, I'll try to explain various prompts, structures, and templates that can be used and tweaked to get the most out of LLMs.

Let's Dive Into It.

Problem-Solution:

Problem : Describe the issue or challenge.

: Describe the issue or challenge. Solution : Propose a solution or multiple solutions.

: Propose a solution or multiple solutions. Benefits: Explain the benefits of implementing the solution(s).





Explanation: This template outlines a problem or challenge, and then proposes one or more solutions to address it.





Example Prompt:

"Identify a pressing environmental issue in your community and propose a comprehensive solution to mitigate its impact."

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths : List internal factors that contribute positively.

: List internal factors that contribute positively. Weaknesses : Identify internal factors that are detrimental.

: Identify internal factors that are detrimental. Opportunities : Explore external factors that could be advantageous.

: Explore external factors that could be advantageous. Threats: Consider external factors that pose risks.





Explanation: SWOT stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. This template helps analyze internal and external factors affecting a situation.





Example Prompt:

"Conduct a SWOT analysis of a local small business, considering its internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as external opportunities and threats in the market."

Cause and Effect :

Cause : Identify the root cause of an issue or event.

: Identify the root cause of an issue or event. Effect : Describe the consequences or outcomes.

: Describe the consequences or outcomes. Implications: Discuss the broader implications or significance.





Explanation: This template explores the relationship between a cause and its effects, helping to understand the underlying mechanisms of a phenomenon.





Example Prompt:

"Examine the causes and effects of deforestation in a specific region, considering environmental, economic, and social impacts."

Comparison:

Subject A: Describe the first subject for comparison.

Describe the first subject for comparison. Subject B : Describe the second subject for comparison.

: Describe the second subject for comparison. Key Similarities: Highlight similarities between the two subjects.

Highlight similarities between the two subjects. Key Differences: Point out the differences between them.





Explanation: This template highlights similarities and differences between two or more subjects, providing a structured way to evaluate and contrast them.





Example Prompt:

"Compare and contrast the educational systems of two different countries, focusing on curriculum structure, teaching methods, and student outcomes."

Chronology :

Past Events : Outline events in chronological order.

: Outline events in chronological order. Present Situation : Describe the current state of affairs.

: Describe the current state of affairs. Future Projections: Discuss potential future developments.





Explanation: This template arranges events or processes in chronological order, helping to understand their progression over time.





Example Prompt:

"Trace the historical development of communication technology from the invention of the printing press to the modern era of social media platforms."

Pros&Cons:

Pros : List the advantages or positive aspects.

: List the advantages or positive aspects. Cons : Identify the disadvantages or negative aspects.

: Identify the disadvantages or negative aspects. Considerations: Offer considerations or mitigations for the cons.





Explanation: This template lists the advantages (pros) and disadvantages (cons) of a particular topic or decision, facilitating a balanced analysis.





Example Prompt:

"Evaluate the pros and cons of implementing renewable energy initiatives in a city, considering factors such as cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, and community engagement."

Decision-Making :

Options : Present the available choices or options.

: Present the available choices or options. Criteria : Establish criteria for evaluating the options.

: Establish criteria for evaluating the options. Evaluation : Assess each option against the criteria.

: Assess each option against the criteria. Decision: Make a recommendation or decision based on the evaluation.





Explanation: This template guides the decision-making process by presenting options, establishing criteria for evaluation, and making a recommendation based on the analysis.





Example Prompt:

"You are a project manager tasked with selecting a software development methodology for an upcoming project. Compare agile and waterfall methodologies, evaluate their suitability for the project requirements, and recommend the most appropriate approach."

Five W's and One H:

Who : Identify the relevant individuals or groups involved.

: Identify the relevant individuals or groups involved. What : Define the subject or topic.

: Define the subject or topic. When : Specify the timing or timeframe.

: Specify the timing or timeframe. Where : Determine the location or context.

: Determine the location or context. Why : Explore the reasons or motivations.

: Explore the reasons or motivations. How: Describe the methods or processes involved.





Explanation: This template prompts exploration by addressing the basic questions of who, what, when, where, why, and how, providing a comprehensive understanding of a topic.





Example Prompt:

"Investigate the impact of a natural disaster (such as a hurricane, earthquake, or wildfire) on a local community, addressing who was affected, what damages occurred, when it happened, where it occurred, why it happened, and how the community responded."





These templates offer structured frameworks for efficient prompts and better results.