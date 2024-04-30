Search icon
    Build a Free-to-Use Open-Source AI Assistant With Streamlit, Microsoft Phi-3, & Ollama
    534 reads

    Build a Free-to-Use Open-Source AI Assistant With Streamlit, Microsoft Phi-3, & Ollama

    by Jalel Tounsi
April 30th, 2024
    Let's build an open source free to use AI assistant chatbot with just Python using the Streamlit library, Ollama, and Microsoft Phi-3.
    Let's build a chatbot with just Python using the Streamlit library, Ollama, and Microsoft Phi-3.

    Streamlit

    Streamlit turns data scripts into shareable web apps in minutes. All in pure Python. No front‑end experience required. You can find more info in the official Streamlit docs.

    Ollama

    Ollama allows you to run open-source large language models, locally.


    You can find more info in the official Ollama docs.

    Phi-3 Mini

    Phi-3 Mini is a 3.8B parameters, lightweight, state-of-the-art open model by Microsoft.


    You can find more info in the official Phi-3 Mini docs.

    Steps

    Create a new conda environment

    conda create --name envStreamPhi

    Activate the environment

    conda activate envStreamPhi

    Install ollama

    Download Ollama from https://ollama.com/download

    pull the phi-3 model

    The model we will be using is located here:

    ollama pull phi3

    Pull the Embeddings model:

    ollama pull nomic-embed-text

    Test installation

    streamlit hello

    Build the AI Assistant

    In order to build the AI assistant, you have 2 choices: clone the repo and get all the code from the get-go, or code along with me.

    I - First option: Clone the project from GitHub

    git clone https://github.com/JalelTounsi/oLLaMaStreamPhi.git

    Run the Application

    streamlit run app.py

    II - Second Option: Code Along

    Create your app.py file

    Add Imports

    import streamlit as st
import ollama

    Add the Defacto Message

    if "messages" not in st.session_state:
    st.session_state["messages"] = [{"role": "assistant", "content": "Hello tehre, how can I help you, today?"}]

    Add the Message History

    for msg in st.session_state.messages:
    if msg["role"] == "user":
        st.chat_message(msg["role"], avatar="🧑‍💻").write(msg["content"])
    else:
        st.chat_message(msg["role"], avatar="🤖").write(msg["content"])

    Configure Model

    def generate_response():
    response = ollama.chat(model='phi3', stream=True, messages=st.session_state.messages)
    for partial_resp in response:
        token = partial_resp["message"]["content"]
        st.session_state["full_message"] += token
        yield token

    Configure the Prompt

    if prompt := st.chat_input():
    st.session_state.messages.append({"role": "user", "content": prompt})
    st.chat_message("user", avatar="🧑‍💻").write(prompt)
    st.session_state["full_message"] = ""
    st.chat_message("assistant", avatar="🤖").write_stream(generate_response)
    st.session_state.messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": st.session_state["full_message"]})

    All the Codebase of app.py

    import streamlit as st
import ollama

st.title("💬 Phi3 Chatbot")

if "messages" not in st.session_state:
    st.session_state["messages"] = [{"role": "assistant", "content": "Hello tehre, how can I help you, today?"}]

### Write Message History
for msg in st.session_state.messages:
    if msg["role"] == "user":
        st.chat_message(msg["role"], avatar="🧑‍💻").write(msg["content"])
    else:
        st.chat_message(msg["role"], avatar="🤖").write(msg["content"])

## Configure the model
def generate_response():
    response = ollama.chat(model='phi3', stream=True, messages=st.session_state.messages)
    for partial_resp in response:
        token = partial_resp["message"]["content"]
        st.session_state["full_message"] += token
        yield token

if prompt := st.chat_input():
    st.session_state.messages.append({"role": "user", "content": prompt})
    st.chat_message("user", avatar="🧑‍💻").write(prompt)
    st.session_state["full_message"] = ""
    st.chat_message("assistant", avatar="🤖").write_stream(generate_response)
    st.session_state.messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": st.session_state["full_message"]})

    Run the Streamlit App

    streamlit run app.py

    Bonus Point

    Feel free to check this video to understand the code, follow along, and run the AI assistant locally on your computer: AI assistant using Streamlit, Phi3, and Ollama

