Programming With Shell for Automation

Most of the programmers use programming languages such as C,C++, Python, Javascript. They use shell for many tasks . But most of them don’t know that they can program with shell for automating stuff that we find

ourselves doing over and over again.

Though shell is limited in number of tokens, its power lies within the

hands of the developer. He/She can write a program and install it and

can use it shell just like any other command. How awesome is that ? So

next time you need something like this, just make a coffee and start

coding….

Dive In

In this article , I will share some basic things about shell that is

necessary to program. Before That, Lets do a quick Review of most used

commands

ls — List the files and directories in the Current directory or in the given directory

pwd — Print the current working directory

mkdir — Make a directory with a name given in the current directory

rm — Remove specified files and folders

seq — Produce a sequence from start to stop with increment steps

cd — Change the current directory

cat — Prints the contents of the file

echo — Prints the string passed to it in the terminal

There are plenty of more commands and above are enough for enough to follow. If you need to learn more or study above commands in detail, Feel free to do so.

Lets Get Started

Let’s Answer this question

What are things needed in a programming Language for basic stuff ?

Answer is …

Variables and Data types Control Statements [ if, while, for ..] Arithmetic Expressions and Boolean Expressions

Well, above are the things needed to do basic automation But Shell has also got

Arrays Regular Expressions and related tools I/O Functions for interacting with the user and the environment Functions Others

Start Note

shell programs are saved with .sh extension. They can be run with #shellname program.sh #Example sh pro1.sh There are many shells such as Z shell, C shell , bash, an lot of others. Most common is bash. Install any if you don’t have any. Ask your

administrator for permission if you don’t have sufficient rights for

executing programs. This article assumes that you are using bash and you have programming experience. Variables and Data types Variables in shell can be set by simply typing VARIABLE=VALUE Examples are numberVariable=3; realVariable=3.14; stringVariable_1=pi; stringVariable_2= "pi" ; Control Statements [ if, while, for ..] If statement if [testCondition] then #codeblock fiORif[testCondition] then #code block else #codeblock fi Examples if [ $a -eq $b ] # -eq tests whether left operand is equal to the right operand then echo "a is equal to b" else echo "a and b are not equal" fi While Statement Like other programming Languages, syntax of while is shell is similar while [ testCondition ] do #code block done Examples i=0 while [ $i -lt 10 ] do echo $i ; i=$((i+1)); #increment the varaible i done For statement for statement syntax is for variable in sequence do #codeblock done variable is a usual variable whereas sequnce is a list of values separated by spaces. Example for i in 1 2 3 4 5 6 do echo $i ; done Arithmetic Expressions Usual Arithmetic expressions are possible in shell which includes operators +, -, *, / and % and usual hard-cored values and variables (prefixed with $). You should enclose the arithmetic expressions in $((exp)) or any other standard formats. See the code snippet below… i=5; echo $((1+2)); echo $(( $i -3)); echo $((7/2)); echo $((7%5)); Boolean Expressions This is the area where shell differs from most of the languages. Boolean expression is of of the form operand -relop operand operand can be hard-core values or variables or themselves boolean expressions and relop can be one of the following: -lt for less than operator ( “<” in other languages )

for logical or operator ( “||” in other languages ) ! expression— for not operator ( “! expression “ in other languages) Look at the example below if [ 3 -eq 3 -a 3 -ge 2 ] then echo "work begins" ; fi if [ ! 3 -ge 4 ] then echo "! 3>4" ; fi That’s it for now. We can just take a moment and try to use it in a

scenario. Next Part is my favourite. I always use that snippet for

organizing Downloads Directory. Sample Program Lets us consider a simple scenario. Consider that you have all videos of every season of your favourite TV series in a single Folder and you want to organize them into seasons. Thanks to appropriate Naming (S0xE0x ) of episodes. Following snippet will do the job for you. for i in `seq 5` #consider that we have 5 seasons do mkdir S $i ; # creating directory mv *S $i * S $i ; #moving the files done f this 4 line script can save that much work, Just think about what else you can do with it. End Note So if you find yourselves typing some commands or tasks repeatedly, try to make it as a shell program. Congratulations! You made it to the end. I hope you found this article useful. Check out my profile to find more articles. Thank You. Happy Coding with Shell ………

