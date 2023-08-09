Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Programmers Not Proficient in AIGC Programming May Face Obsolescence in the Next 5 Yearsby@zhoujieguang
    1,216 reads

    Programmers Not Proficient in AIGC Programming May Face Obsolescence in the Next 5 Years

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    After reading this, you'll likely have a whole new perspective on how AIGC enhances development efficiency.
    featured image - Programmers Not Proficient in AIGC Programming May Face Obsolescence in the Next 5 Years
    tech-stories#aigc#machine-learning-ai#bigdata
    Zhou Jieguang HackerNoon profile picture

    @zhoujieguang

    Zhou Jieguang

    Receive Stories from @zhoujieguang

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Segment-AI

    15k+ Startups Scaled Their Data Infrastructure with Segment. Apply Now!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Creating an Efficient Book Search Field Using Apache SeaTunnel, Milvus, and ChatGPT
    Published at Jul 05, 2023 by zhoujieguang #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and How They Work)
    Published at Oct 21, 2022 by jamesbores #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Use Kali Linux Docker Containers to Support Covert Web Scraping
    Published at Jul 23, 2023 by csfx #cyber-security
    Article Thumbnail
    My Experience With LLama2 Both as a Developer and a Hacker
    Published at Aug 13, 2023 by morpheuslord #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa