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Profound Ignorance in the Age of AI: Lobste.rs as a Case Study

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byDr Junade Ali@icyapril

Software engineering manager, author and computer scientist.

January 14th, 2025
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Dr Junade Ali@icyapril

Software engineering manager, author and computer scientist.

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business#law#social-media#ai#tech-bro-culture#age-of-ai#lobste.rs#tech-law#tech-and-law

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