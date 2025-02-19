Product Managers Where They Shouldn't Be: Music Industry Edition





Disclaimer: This is a satirical piece to exercise what it could look like when implementing product management practices in non traditional industries/creative workflows. As I was writing this, I started thinking that there’s actually something to it - so here you are - PM invades music.

Product Management Applied to Music

The Pitch:

In music, product management is the understated powerhouse driving artists to success. Imagine a world where musicians no longer struggle alone to make a mark. Enter the product manager, a vital player who shapes a song’s journey from creation to listener’s ears.

For independent artists, who often navigate this complex landscape single-handedly, a product manager becomes crucial. They don’t just oversee the release process. They're strategists plotting growth trajectories. When an indie artist wants to turn a single into a sensation, it is the product manager who strategizes the distribution, promotional tactics, and timing. They craft release schedules, ensuring that each drop hits the right chord at the right moment.





Product management also roots deep into the artist's strategy. Think of them as a blend of coach and planner. While artists channel creativity, product managers focus on visibility and reach (a promoter, maybe?). They analyze which platforms will echo the artist’s voice the loudest. Spotting opportunities, preparing for pitfalls, they connect artist output with audience pulse.





Consider a budding musician releasing music on streaming services. Without a strategy, that music might drown in a sea of songs. A product manager finds the niche, targets listener groups, and aligns the release with trends and events. They coordinate efforts, from crafting press releases to scheduling interviews, all to unfold the artist's story compellingly.





Moreover, product management ties into long-term growth. It's not just about the next album or single. It's about building a sustainable career. They ensure that each creative step aligns with broader career goals. For independents aiming to establish themselves, product managers map out a path beyond immediate hits. They help artists identify and develop a brand, setting the stage for the next chapter: refining a magnetic musical identity.

Crafting a Compelling Musical Identity

Creating a musical identity isn't just about sound; it's about shaping an artist's entire persona to resonate with audiences. Product managers play a pivotal role in this transformation, acting as architects of an artist's brand. They help musicians articulate who they are and ensure every facet of their public presence tells a cohesive story.





Picture an artist not just as a performer but as a brand in themselves. A product manager digs into the core of what makes the artist unique (Their therapist?). They listen closely to the nuances of the artist's music, their influences, desires, and ambitions. Then, they translate these intangible qualities into a tangible brand identity, marrying style, visuals, and narrative to sound.





Working closely with artists, product managers guide them in making decisions that resonate with their intended audience. This could mean refining a signature look, crafting storylines that audiences can connect with, or even influencing thematic choices in music videos and album artwork. Take an up-and-coming indie artist, for example, who has a raw, emotive vocal style that echoes folk traditions. A product manager might suggest visuals that evoke nostalgia, emphasizing natural and rustic elements to align with the sound's authenticity.





Building an identity is not a one-size-fits-all process. Each artist is different, and a product manager must continuously adapt strategies to reflect their evolving artistry. Whether through storytelling on social media, carefully curated public appearances, or distinctive merchandise, they help reinforce the brand's presence in every audience interaction.





Moreover, in an industry where collaboration is key, product managers bridge gaps between artists and key players such as marketers, designers, and event planners. They ensure everyone involved is singing the same tune, reinforcing the artist's identity across all points. This results in a consistent, recognizable image that audiences can identify and invest in emotionally.





Ultimately, crafting a compelling musical identity isn’t just about standing out. It's about fostering a deep connection with fans who return for each song, concert, and experience the artist offers. By aligning the artist’s vision with their audience’s expectations, product managers not only build loyalty but lay the foundation for a sustainable and successful career in a competitive industry.

Navigating the Digital Distribution Landscape

Okay here, I might agree, a growth PM could do some damage.





Product management in the music industry is about more than just the creation of a compelling musical identity; it's about ensuring that music reaches ears around the globe. Navigating the digital distribution landscape is crucial for artists aiming to share their sound widely and efficiently. Amidst a sea of options, one might ask, "How do I get my music out there?"





Digital distribution platforms are like bridges connecting musicians to their audiences. For many artists, knowing where to begin can feel overwhelming. Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music are among the most popular platforms, each with millions of potential listeners. Utilizing these services is a start, but understanding how they operate provides a strategic advantage.





For example, Spotify’s playlist culture can significantly impact an artist's reach. Securing a spot on a popular playlist can introduce music to thousands of new listeners almost instantly. Networking with curators and using data analytics to target playlists that align with an artist's genre can increase chances of selection.





Beyond mainstream platforms, artists should consider niche and independent platforms like Bandcamp or SoundCloud. These platforms often foster a community of listeners eager to discover fresh, emerging sounds. They're particularly beneficial for grassroots musicians who desire closer connections with their audiences. Fans can directly support artists through purchases or donations, allowing musicians to control their music and its revenue directly.





Tools like TuneCore and DistroKid simplify the process of distributing music across multiple platforms simultaneously. These services handle many complexities of distribution, allowing artists to focus on their craft rather than the logistics of sharing it. They take care of licensing, royalties, and getting music into digital stores, ensuring that once a song is ready, it's only a click away from listeners worldwide.

The key to successful digital distribution lies in strategic planning. Artists must identify where their potential fans spend their listening time and tailor their efforts accordingly. Understanding data analytics helps in this regard, shedding light on where an artist's music is gaining traction and which strategies are effective.





Global distribution isn't just about being everywhere, but being where it matters most. By navigating this landscape thoughtfully, artists can share their unique sounds and stories on a worldwide stage, ensuring that their music not only reaches but resonates with a global audience.

Innovative Marketing Strategies for Artists

In the music industry, creating a unique marketing narrative can be the difference between obscurity and widespread recognition. Artists today are tapping into innovative marketing strategies that aim not just to promote, but to engage deeper with their communities. The heart of these approaches is authenticity and direct connection—a grassroots vibe that resonates well with audiences seeking genuine encounters.





Let's examine how some artists have successfully employed these tactics. One remarkable example comes from the artist Chance the Rapper. He shunned traditional record labels, choosing instead to distribute his music for free (sound familiar PMs?) and leverage social media to build a loyal fan base. His grassroots approach didn't stop there; he organized free shows and pop-up events, which fostered a strong word-of-mouth movement. Chance's fans felt like insiders, integral to his journey.





On a smaller scale, indie musicians are utilizing platforms like Bandcamp not just for music sales, but also for fostering community. They share behind-the-scenes content, tell stories, and engage directly with fans, turning the sales platform into a social space. This personalized interaction transforms casual listeners into dedicated supporters who are more likely to buy merch or attend live performances.





Artists are also embracing storytelling via multimedia platforms like Instagram and TikTok. These platforms are perfect for sharing snippets of the creative process, allowing fans to feel like they're part of the journey. Japanese band Babymetal, for instance, gained a cult following by sharing choreographed dance clips and concert videos on YouTube and TikTok, emphasizing their unique blend of music styles and visual aesthetics.





In addition, collaborations with other artists or even brands can enhance an artist's reach. These partnerships often introduce music to new audiences who might otherwise not have encountered them. For example, the band Gorillaz routinely collaborates with diverse artists, each collaboration freshening their sound and reaching wider audiences.





Finally, intimate experiences such as house concerts or small venue tours create a sense of exclusivity and personal connection. These events can be powerful, as fans are given a unique and personal experience, increasing loyalty and word-of-mouth promotion.

These strategies demonstrate that at the core of innovative marketing lies a personal touch, creativity, and a willingness to build something vibrant and communal. It’s about understanding that success in music isn't just about numbers, but about the strength and loyalty of the community surrounding the artist.

Monetizing Your Music: Real-World Strategies

Income in the music industry has transformed. Artists are no longer reliant solely on record sales. They now have diverse revenue streams to explore. Understanding how to tap into these avenues while managing them effectively is the key to monetary success.

Gigs remain a lifeline for musicians. Live performances not only build connections with audiences but also bring direct cash flow through ticket sales and merchandise like t-shirts and posters. Artists can ensure steady income by diversifying their performance venues—from clubs to house concerts—creating different entry points for fans.





Then there's streaming, a staple in today’s industry. Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music provide global reach. However, income from streaming requires understanding the platforms themselves. Artists must pay attention to playlist placements—these can dramatically boost plays and, consequently, earnings. Building personal playlists and networking with playlist curators can increase visibility.

Merchandise expands beyond the concert venue. Artists can set up online stores to sell signed albums, unique clothing lines, or even music lesson packages. Limited edition runs of albums and exclusive fan items create demand and offer unique ways to connect with listeners, while also providing a steady income channel.





Fan-funding platforms like Patreon and Kickstarter enable artists to directly engage their most passionate supporters. By exchanging content for monthly contributions or project-based support, musicians can maintain creative independence while generating consistent revenue. Offering exclusive experiences like behind-the-scenes content, private livestreams, or early music releases keeps fans invested and loyal.





Each of these streams requires a strategic plan. Product management plays a crucial role here. Artists need to balance their time between creating content and managing these income sources. A clear understanding of their audience, a well-charted sales strategy, and constant engagement can optimize earnings from each source.





Emerging musicians must adopt a holistic approach to their revenue strategies. It's not enough to merely exist on these platforms or simply perform a gig here and there. Thoughtful planning and execution transform these opportunities into thriving income streams, allowing artists not only to survive in the music industry but to truly succeed.

Case Studies: Grassroots Artists Making Waves

A perfect example of product management breathing life into a musician’s career is the journey of indie artist Sarah Kinsley. Facing the saturated music market, Kinsley used strategic planning to propel her music. She initially identified her unique sound—a blend of ethereal vocals and indie pop—and treated it as the product. Then, she pinpointed her target audience by diving into analytics from her social media and streaming platforms. Understanding her fans allowed her to tailor her music and marketing strategies precisely to their taste.

Kinsley's breakthrough came when she utilized a pre-release strategy for her single, "The King," meticulously building anticipation through social media teasers, email newsletters, and sneak peeks. This approach mirrored how tech companies create buzz before a new product launch. By the time "The King" was released, it had already amassed a fanbase eager to listen.





Another success story is the folk duo The Cactus Blossoms. They navigated the music industry, almost like a small tech startup would tackle the market. They prioritized data, tracking sales and engagement across all possible channels. This information allowed them to schedule tours in cities where they had growing fanbases, ensuring that each gig was economically viable.





Their targeted approach extended to releasing music as well. By understanding which songs resonated most with audiences, they were able to curate playlists and promote tracks that people wanted more of. Not only did this strategy boost their streaming numbers, but it cultivated a loyal fan community that eagerly awaited each release.





What’s fascinating here is how both Kinsley and The Cactus Blossoms broke the traditional music production mold. They didn’t just write and release music; they managed it like a product. They sought out what their audience wanted and tweaked their strategies to fit those desires, leading to sustainable careers in a challenging industry.





These artists highlight the critical intersection between creativity and business acumen in music. By leveraging product management tactics, they didn't just survive the competitive landscape—they thrived. Their successes invite more independent musicians to explore what strategic planning and management can achieve beyond just crafting melodies.