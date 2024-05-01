Search icon
    May 1st, 2024
    This article is part of the Code Smell Series. The article is about Premature Optimization. Don't apply premature optimization too early. It can help you improve the performance of recursive functions involving redundant computations but compromise code readability.
    Memoization is awesome. Let's abuse it.

    TL;DR: Don't apply premature optimization too early

    Problems

    • Readability
    • Code Complexity
    • Premature Optimization
    • Obscured Logic

    Solutions

    1. Apply memoization in actual real business situations, and measure its impact through empirical benchmarks.

    Context

    Memoization can help you improve the performance of recursive functions involving redundant computations but compromise code readability and maintainability.


    It would help if you only used it with strong factual evidence on real business case scenarios.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    memo = {}
def factorial_with_memo(n):
    if n in memo:
        return memo[n]
    if n == 0:
        return 1
    result = n * factorial_with_memo(n-1)
    memo[n] = result
    return result
  
  # This function optimizes the computation of factorials
  # by storing previously computed values,
  # reducing redundant calculations 
  # and improving performance for large inputs.

    Right

    def factorial(n):
    if n == 0:
        return 1
    return n * factorial(n-1)

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can search for all places where you are using this technique and validate if they are worth it.

    Exceptions

    • Real performance problems with strong factual evidence

    Tags

    • Premature Optimization

    Level

    • [x]Intermediate

    AI Generation

    Unless you explicitly ask the IAs to use this technique, they will suggest cleaner solutions.

    AI Detection

    ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.ai detect some problems with this technique but do not mention readability as a concern.

    Conclusion

    It would be best if you kept a balance between performance optimization and code clarity.


    You can consider alternatives such as iterative approaches or algorithmic optimizations since memoization significantly compromises code readability.

    Relations

    Code Smell 06 - Too Clever Programmer

    Code Smell 20 - Premature Optimization

    More Info

    Wikipedia

    Disclaimer

    Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits

    Photo by Steffen Lemmerzahl on Unsplash

    A cache with a bad policy is another name for a memory leak.

    Rico Mariani

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.


    How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code

    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
    #programming #python #software-development #refactoring #clean-code #code-smells #premature-memoization #premature-optimization #coding-tips

