It’s been over 10 years since MongoDB was released, but the NoSQL vs. NoSQL debate rages on. NoSQL databases are flexible, fast to write to, and created with the modern web in mind. On the other hand, SQL databases (of which Postgres is one of the most popular) are still the backbone of applications today. In this article, I’ll compare Postgres and MongoDB in terms of speed, usability, deployment options, and scalability.