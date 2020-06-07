Positive and Negative Effects of Technology on Academic Writing Skills

Positive Effects of Technology on Academic Writing Skills

To begin with, technology has significantly improved students’ written communication skills. There is an increased interaction over the internet platforms like Viber, Skype, and Whats-app, where students communicate in written form. Students conveniently use digital tools like writing and editing programs, as well as automated grammar checkers to improve their written communication skills.

Technology has saved students’ time to simplify the overwhelming assignments in modern learning. Digital platforms like citation generators save students’ time in adopting writing formats and referencing styles like APA MLA , Chicago, Harvard, or AGLC . The writing process becomes faster; hence, students can save some precious time to improve on their writing skills and conduct meticulous research. Additionally, editing and proofreading solutions like Grammarly check textual documents, identify mistakes, and make corrections instantly to speed up revisions.

The adoption of digital tools in academic writing has also enhanced students’ skills through increased creativity. Academic writers figure out new information on the internet and access other people’s ideas on emerging topics. The opportunity inspires learners to innovate and work on personal projects as online platforms allow extensive sharing of information. It is easier to use paraphrasing tools and plagiarism checkers to inspire students into writing more creative papers and achieve self-expression in their work.



essays become more explanatory as students share diverse information that is vital to their writing skills. It is also possible to generate discussionforums where academic writers address the associated challenges through the acquisition of fluidity, empathy, and interpersonal communication skills.

Technology also enhances performance as students become more attentive and thoughtful to information. Students interact with better and more proficient writers who guide in achieving better grades. Content creation enhances accuracy and appropriateness as students pay attention to details to improve their overall writing skills. Tools like grammar and plagiarism checkers, urban dictionaries, and citation generators improve writing skills towards attaining better grades.

Negative Impacts of Technology on Academic Writing Skills

The first con covers plagiarism that is frequent with technological academic writing. With technological advancement, some students fail to write original and unique papers as they have the opportunity to copy and paste content from online documents. They fail to use their words on the claim of saving time, thus, resulting in plagiarism.

In another instance, students over-rely on technology and become helpless in its absence. They have developed more trust in digital tools more than they trust themselves. However, some document checkers have faults that can compromise students’ work. Over reliance on technology builds students who can hardly develop concepts and the situation may weaken their mental capability in the future. According to online Oxford dictionary , technology refers to the application of scientific knowledge for practical purpose. In the recent years technology has been rising gradually in different sectors of occupation but tremendous growth has been seen in the education sector, especially in academic writing. Technology has wholesomely affected academic writing skills and, these effects can be categorized as positive and negative effects.

Positively technology has affected academic writing skills in many ways and forms; these ways may include collaboration. Technology has encouraged collaboration among students and thishas been discerned where now it is possible to connect with others online. Individuals can now create forums and allow others to join so as to discuss a topic of interest that might be of great benefit to them or a research that was of serious use to an institution or firm and it was due for submission, the group can handle it quickly so as to beat deadline. They can also start a Whatsapp group communication dedicated only to address problems in a given assignment or project; these groups can be also used to help and train individuals who might have a specific problem in a subject or what was taught and they never understood during lecturers, individuals who understood the concept could help up.

As online tools continue to automate everything, students may lose creativity. For instance, some platforms limit students to specific writing styles and may create failure in evaluating personal writing proficiency. Concentration may also decrease and shrink students’ attention span . Additionally, students focus on short forms as they struggle to write more concise and well-planned papers. Technology has also immensely improves research skills in academic writing. Internet has been the biggest resource of academic materials; it has helped students to improve in research skills on what they cannot be taught, and this has encouraged them to find information that they may need in their projects or assignments. This online information can be jetted out from online libraries and learning resources which students can quickly discover while browsing the internet. This motivates and gives students easy time in their works, as most of them cannot be able to reach their lecturers or professors for information but they simply use internet to get all they want.

Another disadvantage involves the emergence of cyber slang as texts become too informal. Most digital tools and platforms limit students to text expression, and they may incorporate informal writing into formal settings. The aspect truncates communication as internet terms, phrases, and expressions distort traditional studies.



To summarize, technology has significantly transformed students’ academic writing skills to create both positive and negative impacts. However, the benefits appear to outweigh obstacles as platforms like grammar checkers, citation generators, audio converters, and vocabulary boosters enhance writing skills among students. There is a little problem with over dependence, plagiarism, and cyber slang that experts must revolutionize to ensure significant achievements from technological innovations. Conclusively, technology also immensely improves research skills in academic writing.

