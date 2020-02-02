Port Your Medium Articles to Your Personal Blog with a Simple Bash Script [A How To Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
#!/bin/bash
# Define variables
filename='articles.txt'
n=1
# Read in file and do processing on each one
while read line; do
# reading each line
n=$((n+1))
slug=$(echo $line | sed 's/https:\/\/towardsdatascience.com\///' ) # get slug from URL
FILE="$HOME/wayofnumbers.github.io/content/$slug.md" # generate Markdown file name from slug
mediumexporter $line > $FILE # convert medium article to markdown file
# some processing ...
done < $filename
command to remove the first part of the URL:
sed
so the rest could be used as our slug. For example,
https://towardsdatascience.com/
turns into
https://towardsdatascience.com/9-things-i-learned-from-blogging-on-medium-for-the-first-month-2bace214b814
, perfect for a slug. Here we also uses the slug to create the filename for the MarkDown file. Then we use
9-things-i-learned-from-blogging-on-medium-for-the-first-month-2bace214b814
to transfer URL into the Markdown file. You can find out more about
mediumexporter
here.
mediumexporter
# Processing the markdown file
tail -n +2 "$FILE" > "$FILE.tmp" && mv "$FILE.tmp" "$FILE" # remove the first line
fl=$(head -n 1 $FILE) # put first line (title) into fl
firstline=$(echo $fl | sed 's/# //') # Remove '# '
tail -n +3 "$FILE" > "$FILE.tmp" && mv "$FILE.tmp" "$FILE" # remove the first line
subtitle=$(head -n 1 $FILE) # put first line (subtitle) into subtitle
tail -n +2 "$FILE" > "$FILE.tmp" && mv "$FILE.tmp" "$FILE" # remove the first two line
variable as the title and
firstline
variable as the subtitle, we are now ready to construct the Markdown file meta-data for Pelican:
subtitle
# handle metadata for Pelican
meta="
Title: $firstline
Slug: $slug
Subtitle: $subtitle
Date: $(date)
Category: Machine Learning
Tags: Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence
author: Michael Li
Summary: $firstline
[TOC]
"
{ echo -n "$meta"; cat $FILE; } >$FILE.new # sticth meta-data and article content together
mv $FILE{.new,}
head -n -8 $FILE > $FILE.new # Remove medium's recommended articles
mv $FILE{.new,}
done < $filename # don't forget to enclose the loop.
# push to server
cd $HOME/wayofnumbers.github.io
pelican content -s publishconf.py
git add .
git commit -m "fix"
git push origin dev