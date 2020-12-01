Podcast - When Machine Learning Meets Privacy

@ ydata YData YData offers a dataset experimentation platform with synthetic data generation.

This is the first episode of a podcast series on Machine Learning and Data privacy.

Machine Learning is the key to the new revolution in many industries. Nevertheless, ML does not exist without data and a lot of it, which in many cases results in the use of sensitive information. With new privacy regulations, access to data is today harder and much more difficult but, does that mean that ML and Data Science has its days counted?

Will the machines beat privacy?

Don’t forget to subscribe to the mlops.community slack and to give a star to the Synthetic data open source repo.

Useful links:

In case you’re curious about GDPR fines - enforcementtracker.com

The Netflix Prize - https://www.nytimes.com/2010/03/13/te...

Tensorflow privacy - https://github.com/tensorflow/privacy

YData offers a dataset experimentation platform with synthetic data generation that makes the process of building datasets take a fraction of the time and cost they used to.

Share this story @ ydata YData Read my stories YData offers a dataset experimentation platform with synthetic data generation.

Tags