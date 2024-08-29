Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Pocket Network Shannon Update: Shannon Roadmap, New Features, and More - Alpha TestNet #3by@olshansky
    115 reads

    Pocket Network Shannon Update: Shannon Roadmap, New Features, and More - Alpha TestNet #3

    by OlshanskyAugust 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Shannon is a protocol upgrade for Pocket Network’s Morse protocol. It aims to attract and incentivize high-quality supply (service providers) of open data sources and services. It also provides a suite of tools that enables anyone to settle traffic on the protocol's decentralized supply network.
    featured image - Pocket Network Shannon Update: Shannon Roadmap, New Features, and More - Alpha TestNet #3
    Olshansky HackerNoon profile picture

    Grove’s Mission

    Now seems like a good opportunity to remind everyone of Grove’s mission: Enable Gateways by streamlining access to a decentralized supply network🌿


    We achieve this with 2 goals:

    1. Build a protocol, Pocket Network’s Shannon upgrade, that attracts and incentivizes high-quality supply (service providers) of open data sources and services.


    2. Build a suite of tools, Path (Path API & Toolkit Harness), that enables anyone to settle traffic on the protocol’s decentralized supply network.

    Shannon Roadmap

    The following is a tentative rough roadmap of the development of Shannon, as well as the transition from Morse to Shannon.


    The red square shows where we are today. We’ll be updating this diagram and providing more details over time.

    Why Shannon?

    Though Shannon’s work on the noisy-channel encoding theorem was focused on error-free digital communication, the details of why we’re building Shannon have been lost over the wire.


    Years of designing and building has led to A LOT of ideas of things we could do on both the protocol and gateway sides in the future, but we are laser-focused on what matters today.


    A high-level comparison of the what and why between Morse and Shannon.

    What’s New?

    🆕 What are the new major features?

    • Protocol Upgrades Framework
    • Supplier Non-Custodial Staking
    • Supplier Unbonding Periods
    • Supplier Revenue Share
    • Service Owners Addresses
    • Token Logic Modules Overhaul
    • Lots and lots of bug fixes, infrastructure improvements, and tech debt

    🛠️ Tools & Resources

    What’s Coming Up Next?

    1. Hardening Relay Miners - Make it cheap and easy for anyone to run a Relay Miner (i.e., Supplier) on Pocket Network. If you’re already running an open source service (e.g., a full node), there will be zero reason to not also provide that service on Pocket.


    2. Gateway Integration - Integrating with new (Path) and existing (GatewayServer) gateway frameworks so everyone can have access to Shannon’s supply.


    3. Morse Parity - Continue working on parity features with Morse; app stake transfers, application unbonding periods, governance, inflation, etc.


    4. Quality of Life Improvements - Tending to TECHDEBT, TODOs, known bugs, and other lingering issues related to scalability & source code hardening


    5. Beta Preparation - Prepare to kick off Beta TestNet, which will used for Shannon airdrop incentives, hardening the network, migration efforts, bridging, and more!

    ❓ How Can One Provide Feedback?

    1. GitHub Issues: pokt-network/poktroll/issues
    2. Leave a comment on Discord in #shannon-general.
    3. Google Forms

    What’s Our Current Focus?

    In the near term, we’re doing whatever is necessary to make it easy for you to try out our latest tooling, whether it be running a Gateway using Path or a Supplier on Shannon.


    In the mid-term, we’re focused on putting Telegraph systems (i.e., Morse) behind us and moving on to Information Theory (i.e. Shannon).

    Stay tuned for further updates on Path, and DM us if you have ideas on how to make Shannon more accessible.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Olshansky HackerNoon profile picture
    Olshansky@olshansky
    CTO @BuildWithGrove ⛏️ @POKTNetwork Ex @waymo @magicleap @twitter @google NΨ 1T4 @UofT
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #software-development #pocket-network #shannon #shannon-roadmap #grove #what-is-shannon #noisy-channel-encoding-theorem #shannon-new-features

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Onboarding of a New Product Designer: How to Make It Comfortable and Effective
    by marinacher
    Aug 16, 2024
    #onboarding
    Article Thumbnail
    The Rise of the Augmented Workforce: How AI Is Changing the Way We Work
    by devinpartida
    Aug 16, 2024
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Solving Full Node centralization: Pocket Core MVP release
    by POKTnetwork
    Apr 11, 2019
    #pocket-network
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: In Search For Future Crypto Trends (11/23/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 23, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Panda Power (11/28/2023)
    by noonification
    Nov 28, 2023
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas