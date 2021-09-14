Search icon
Plookup with zkEVM: A Brief Introduction to How zkEVM Works by@sin7y

Plookup with zkEVM: A Brief Introduction to How zkEVM Works

The zkEVM project is both great and huge, which cannot be actualized correctly by any single team. It requires the collaboration and hard work of multiple great teams in this industry. Since there is no mature design for reference, all are exploring ways to realize it. The related articles published by Sin7Y Labs only represent our understanding of the zhEVM design, which is not guaranteed to be completely correct. The order of the executed op is completely consistent with the logic of the contract to ensure the correctness of the program executed.
Sin7Y Hacker Noon profile picture

@sin7y
Sin7Y

Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#

Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing.
