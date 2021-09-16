Search icon
Play 2 Earn: A New Trend on the Crypto Market

Play 2 Earn: A New Trend on the Crypto Market

In recent years the gaming industry was growing like never before. High profits attracted new developers, the competition increased and provoked industry growth. Still, there always was an issue of the economic model of the game which would at the same time suit the player and the developer. Nowadays there's a new and very promising model emerging and it’s called **Play-To-Earn (Play2Earn)**. Play 2 Earn allows you to start your journey to earn money in the world.
Sergey Baloyan Hacker Noon profile picture

@sergey-baloyan
Sergey Baloyan

Entrepreneur, X10.Agency Founder | DeFi/Crypto/NFT marketing and launch | Worked with 70+ projects

