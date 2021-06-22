Pitch the World's Most Misbegotten Podcast

@ justin-roberti Justin Roberti Writer & producer - gaming, tech, web culture, fintech, crypto, and nerd lore.

A listicle of unfeasible, unpleasant, and unproduceable podcast concepts, as nominated by the Hacker Noon top writers and editors Slogging community.

This Slogging thread by Justin Roberti, Linh Smooke, David Smooke, Katarina Andrejević and Limarc Ambalina occurred in Hacker Noon's Slogging #unpopular-opinion channel, and has been edited for readability.

Justin Roberti 🔥 1

PITCH THE WORLD'S MOST MISBEGOTTEN PODCAST:



(let's make it a listicle of unfeasible, unpleasant, and unproduceable podcast concepts)



Just list your most creatively unfortunate choices for:

Host + Co-Host + topic + title and if you want + guest

Linh Smooke 😆 1

Little Nas x +Zuck on Gen z/milennial divide guest-starring Nancy Pelosi.

Justin Roberti 😂 3

I want Takashi 6x9 + Dame Judy Dench to interview Ray Dalio about Halloween crafts you can do with your kids.

David Smooke 😀 1

“Misbegotten” is a pretty good name for a podcast.

How about a former US president and a 71 year old rock star? Oh wait that’s already a thing that’s working https://open.spotify.com/show/42xagXCUDsFO6a0lcHoTlv

Katarina Andrejević

Sokka and Aang (Avatar TLA) talking dating advice with Chandler from Friends.

So is that animated w live interviews like space ghost coast to coast?

Katarina Andrejević

Haha, I actually had to google that reference, but yes!

See, now you got to experience Space Ghost Coast to Coast. I think it's awful and fascinating and cringy and hilarious. I could watch it for hours if I ever had that kind of time.

Katarina Andrejević

Imagine if someone decided to put it back into the production now. With all the current events 🙈

I want the guy from Hot Ones to run a segment with Elon musk, making him eat spicier and spicier wings.



While at the same time, Musk has to communicate with Linus from Linus Tech Tips via walkie talkie instructions on how to build the https://www.boringcompany.com/not-a-flamethrower from scratch.



Linus must build the flamethrower before 30 minutes runs out and use it to melt an ice block that contains a hardware wallet holding 100,000 dogecoin.

Also Featured In

Tags