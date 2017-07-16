Pitch Assist Office Hours

I’m excited to launch my personal Pitch Assist Office Hours for *pre-seed and seed stage startups*. I’m a big believer in learning on the go and creating my own education. As a member of the startup & VC ecosystem, it’s crucial to constantly challenge yourself to learn, grow, and connect with founders making the world a better place. As I strive to grow within VC, I’m looking to pay forward what I’ve learned and pitch in (pun intended).

I’m interested in connecting with incredible founders building startups that go beyond the status quo and disrupt common assumptions. My goal is to add value to founders by working together to craft your story and pitch deck. On the flip side, this will help me learn on the go, build up my future dealflow network, and work side-by-side with founders building innovative companies.

Why Pitch Assist?

A top tier VC will see hundreds of pitch decks every month. Most get lost in the shuffle of their inbox and, of the decks that VCs do find the time to review, many aren’t communicated well enough to land a face-to-face meeting.

Building a pitch deck is more of an art than a science. I’ve reviewed hundreds of successful pitch decks that do an incredible job of telling inspiring stories. Without following a template or rubric of what to include, these pitch decks paint an inspirational picture of the future that pique VC’s interest and get them excited about hearing more about your startup.

Why Me?

Before joining the Portfolio Development team at OurCrowd, I was in Investment Marketing. For those who are unfamiliar, we’re a global online VC (think Israeli AngelList) that has funded 120+ startups with $400M+. While working in Investment Marketing, I had the opportunity to review hundreds of pitch decks and assisted in raising $69M+ for 29 extraordinary startups.

If you’re interested in connecting….

Email me: [email protected]

Subject: “ Pitch Assist Office Hours ”

Pitch Assist Office Hours Intro: Who you are, what your idea/product is/does, most recent pitch deck (if you have one), what 3 things you’re working on at the moment

Who you are, what your idea/product is/does, most recent pitch deck (if you have one), what 3 things you’re working on at the moment End: How can I help

I’d appreciate a 💚 so other founders can get in touch — or feel free to intro them to me directly! 🙏

Big thank you to Ben Tossell and David Stark for the inspiration to do this!

Hi! I’m Jordan, and I work for a global VC based in Israel. There’s a lot happening in the VC/startup scene and I figured I’d post my observations here. All opinions are my own. Feel free to follow on Twitter: @jordanodinsky.