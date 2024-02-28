Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Amir Noorizadegan, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University; (2) D.L. Young, Core Tech System Co. Ltd, Moldex3D, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected]; (3) Y.C. Hon, Department of Mathematics, City University of Hong Kong; (4) C.S. Chen, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected].

Abstract & Introduction

Neural Networks

PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

Residual Network

Numerical Results

Results, Acknowledgments & References

In this section, we explore the application of Physics-Informed Neural Networks (PINN) [1] to solve the inverse Burgers’ equation in one dimension. The 1D Burgers’ equation is given by:









The PINNs loss function is given by (Fig. 1(II)):













We aim to minimize MSE to obtain the neural network parameters (w, bi) and the Burgers’ equation parameters λ1 and λ2.