    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation by@interpolation
    130 reads

    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

    by The Interpolation PublicationFebruary 28th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover the power of Power-Enhancing Residual Networks for superior interpolation in 2D/3D domains with physics-informed solutions, also available on Arxiv.
    featured image - Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation
    The Interpolation Publication HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Amir Noorizadegan, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University;

    (2) D.L. Young, Core Tech System Co. Ltd, Moldex3D, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected];

    (3) Y.C. Hon, Department of Mathematics, City University of Hong Kong;

    (4) C.S. Chen, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected].

    Abstract & Introduction

    Neural Networks

    PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

    Residual Network

    Numerical Results

    Results, Acknowledgments & References

    3 PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

    In this section, we explore the application of Physics-Informed Neural Networks (PINN) [1] to solve the inverse Burgers’ equation in one dimension. The 1D Burgers’ equation is given by:



    The PINNs loss function is given by (Fig. 1(II)):



    Figure 1: The neural network (interpolation stage) + physics (inverse Burger’s equation). Here, x and t represent two dimensions, each including n examples.


    We aim to minimize MSE to obtain the neural network parameters (w, bi) and the Burgers’ equation parameters λ1 and λ2.

    About Author

    The Interpolation Publication HackerNoon profile picture
    The Interpolation Publication@interpolation
    #1 Publication focused exclusively on Interpolation, ie determining value from the existing values in a given data set.
    Read my stories

    Permanent on Arweave
