Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Neural Networksby@interpolation
    106 reads

    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Neural Networks

    by The Interpolation PublicationFebruary 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover the power of Power-Enhancing Residual Networks for superior interpolation in 2D/3D domains with physics-informed solutions, also available on Arxiv.
    featured image - Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Neural Networks
    The Interpolation Publication HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Amir Noorizadegan, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University;

    (2) D.L. Young, Core Tech System Co. Ltd, Moldex3D, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected];

    (3) Y.C. Hon, Department of Mathematics, City University of Hong Kong;

    (4) C.S. Chen, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University & [email protected].

    Abstract & Introduction

    Neural Networks

    PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation

    Residual Network

    Numerical Results

    Results, Acknowledgments & References

    2 Neural Networks

    In this section, we will explore the utilization of feedforward neural networks for solving interpolation problems, specifically focusing on constructing accurate approximations of functions based on given data points.

    2.1 Feedforward Neural Networks

    The feedforward neural network, also known as a multilayer perceptron (MLP), serves as a foundational architecture in artificial neural networks. Comprising interconnected layers of neurons, the information flow progresses unidirectionally from the input layer through hidden layers to the output layer. This process, termed “feedforward,” entails transforming input data into desired output predictions. The core constituents of a feedforward neural network are its individual neurons. A neuron computes a weighted sum of its inputs, augmented by a bias term, before applying an activation function to the result.



    It is important to note that while hidden layers utilize activation functions to introduce non-linearity, the last layer (output layer) typically does not apply an activation function to its outputs.

    2.2 Neural Networks for Interpolation

    In the context of interpolation problems, feedforward neural networks can be leveraged to approximate functions based on a given set of data points. The primary objective is to construct a neural network capable of accurately predicting function values at points not explicitly included in the provided dataset.

    2.2.1 Training Process

    The training of the neural network involves adjusting its weights and biases to minimize the disparity between predicted outputs and actual data values. This optimization process is typically driven by algorithms such as gradient descent, which iteratively update network parameters to minimize a chosen loss function.

    2.2.2 Loss Function for Interpolation


    This loss function guides the optimization process, steering the network toward producing accurate predictions.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The Interpolation Publication HackerNoon profile picture
    The Interpolation Publication@interpolation
    #1 Publication focused exclusively on Interpolation, ie determining value from the existing values in a given data set.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #machine-learning #residual-networks #interpolation #physics-informed-llm #2d3d-domains #computational-modeling #artificial-intelligence #power-enhancing-networks

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Abstract & Introduction
    by interpolation
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Abstract & Introduction
    by interpolation
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: PINN for Solving Inverse Burgers’ Equation
    by interpolation
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Residual Network
    by interpolation
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Physics-Informed with Power-Enhanced Residual Network: Numerical Results
    by interpolation
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas