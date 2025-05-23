PHP CRUD Generator – Instantly Build Admin Panels from Your Database

Hi HN,

I’m the developer behind PHP CRUD Generator, a tool I built to automate the repetitive process of creating admin panels and CRUD interfaces for MySQL databases. After years of manually building back-office tools for clients, I wanted a way to generate secure, professional dashboards directly from a database schema—without writing boilerplate code every time.

Here’s how it works: you point the generator at your MySQL database, and it analyzes tables, columns, and relationships. It then produces a ready-to-use PHP admin panel with Bootstrap UI, authentication, role-based permissions, search, filtering, and data export/import. The generated code is clean, extensible, and can be deployed anywhere PHP runs. You can customize field types, validation, and user roles through the interface or by editing the code.

Most of my customers are developers or agencies who need to deliver internal tools, dashboards, or client portals quickly, and want to avoid repetitive CRUD work. The tool is commercial, but there’s a live demo and full documentation available—happy to answer any technical questions or feedback you have.

Building this, I learned a lot about schema introspection, security, and UI consistency. I spend a lot of time helping users adapt the tool to their specific needs, which has shaped its evolution. If you’ve ever had to build yet another admin panel from scratch, I’d love to hear your thoughts or suggestions.

Demo: https://www.phpcrudgenerator.com/demo

Docs:https://www.phpcrudgenerator.com/documentation

Thanks for reading!