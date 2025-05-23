137 reads

PHP CRUD Generator – Instantly Build Admin Panels from Your Database

by Gilles MiglioriMay 23rd, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

PHP CRUD Generator lets you quickly build professional, customizable admin panels for MySQL databases—no repetitive coding required. Generate, deploy, and customize your backend in minutes.
featured image - PHP CRUD Generator – Instantly Build Admin Panels from Your Database
Gilles Migliori HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Hi HN,

I’m the developer behind PHP CRUD Generator, a tool I built to automate the repetitive process of creating admin panels and CRUD interfaces for MySQL databases. After years of manually building back-office tools for clients, I wanted a way to generate secure, professional dashboards directly from a database schema—without writing boilerplate code every time.

Here’s how it works: you point the generator at your MySQL database, and it analyzes tables, columns, and relationships. It then produces a ready-to-use PHP admin panel with Bootstrap UI, authentication, role-based permissions, search, filtering, and data export/import. The generated code is clean, extensible, and can be deployed anywhere PHP runs. You can customize field types, validation, and user roles through the interface or by editing the code.

Most of my customers are developers or agencies who need to deliver internal tools, dashboards, or client portals quickly, and want to avoid repetitive CRUD work. The tool is commercial, but there’s a live demo and full documentation available—happy to answer any technical questions or feedback you have.

Building this, I learned a lot about schema introspection, security, and UI consistency. I spend a lot of time helping users adapt the tool to their specific needs, which has shaped its evolution. If you’ve ever had to build yet another admin panel from scratch, I’d love to hear your thoughts or suggestions.

Demo: https://www.phpcrudgenerator.com/demo
Docs:https://www.phpcrudgenerator.com/documentation

Thanks for reading!

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Gilles Migliori HackerNoon profile picture
Gilles Migliori@migli
Web developer
Read my storiesAbout @migli

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#php#database-administration#mysql#crud#admin-panel#crud-admin#web-development#crud-app

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Here's Why I Prefer Laravel Custom Query Builders Over Scopes
by oussamamater
May 22, 2025
#laravel
Article Thumbnail
This Open Source Framework Brings Full Featured AI Agents Into Your PHP Application
by valerio
Mar 07, 2025
#ai
Article Thumbnail
How to Set Up PostgreSQL with NestJS and Docker for Fast Local Development: A Quick Guide
by casp3ro
May 19, 2025
#nestjs
Article Thumbnail
5 Best React.js Admin Templates 2018
by aspirity
Sep 28, 2018
#reactjs-template
Article Thumbnail
Admin Panel Roundup
by taimurabdaal
Nov 05, 2018
#javascript
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks